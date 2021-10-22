Media Advisory - Clean energy company Sterling PlanB Energy Solutions (SPBES) to make major company announcement in London, UK
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling PlanB Energy Solutions (SPBES) will host a news conference in London, UK at 10:30am BST on Monday, October 25th to announce important changes to the company.
SPBES is a Canadian energy storage pioneer that is making waves in the shipping and transport sectors. SPBES helps customers meet their climate action and ESG goals with clean energy solutions based on leading-edge energy storage systems.