Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Media Advisory - Clean energy company Sterling PlanB Energy Solutions (SPBES) to make major company announcement in London, UK

10/22/2021 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling PlanB Energy Solutions (SPBES) will host a news conference in London, UK at 10:30am BST on Monday, October 25th to announce important changes to the company.

SPBES is a Canadian energy storage pioneer that is making waves in the shipping and transport sectors. SPBES helps customers meet their climate action and ESG goals with clean energy solutions based on leading-edge energy storage systems.

The company’s October 25th announcement comes following several significant developments, including SPBES joining the Goal Zero Consortium in Singapore and receiving a major investment from Yinson Green Technologies.

When: 
Monday, October 25th, 2021
10:30am-11:30am BST

Where: 
Sea Containers Building
Hayward and Festival rooms, 12th floor
18 Upper Ground
London SE1 9PD, UK

Media are kindly requested to RSVP to Carolyn Jack: carolyn@coastcomms.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:34aGUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice Regarding Transfer of Shares of a Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
02:34aABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : LIMA Estate plays host for football training bubble
PU
02:34aMERAFE RESOURCES : Production report for the nine months ended 30 September 2021
PU
02:34aABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Construction supports waste management efforts of Batangas City LGUs
PU
02:34aHan Zheng Speaks with Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on the Phone
PU
02:34aK2 ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting - AGM Notice of Meeting
PU
02:34aK2 ENERGY : Proxy Form - AGM Proxy Form
PU
02:34aK2 ENERGY : Notice of Meeting Other - AGM Letter to Shareholders
PU
02:34aSOPHARMA TRADING : took part in the Xth anniversary edition of the Varna Echo conference
PU
02:34aGREAT WALL MOTOR : Green Factory, Green R&D and Green Products – GWM's HYCET Unveiled at the Fifth Zhenjiang International Low Carbon Expo
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2U.S. regulators unveil blueprint to tackle financial climate risks
3SoftBank : Tech stampede as investors hunt Latin American unicorns
4U.S. says firms may meet chip data request amid Taiwan, South Korea con..
5Analysis-A court battle raises the question - how far will Japan swallo..

HOT NEWS