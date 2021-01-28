Media Advisory: EIA leaders discuss Annual Energy Outlook 2021 and long-term impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. energy mix

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its Annual Energy Outlook 2021 (AEO2021) at a virtual public event hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center. The report contains projections for the energy sector through 2050. EIA releases its Annual Energy Outlook each year to provide updated long-term projections of U.S. energy markets.

The event will feature a presentation about EIA's projections in AEO2021 by EIA Acting Administrator Stephen Nalley and EIA Assistant Administrator for Energy Analysis Angelina LaRose, followed by a Q&A discussion with a panel of EIA experts.

Press can register to attend the presentation here: bipartisanpolicy.org/event/eias-annual-energy-outlook-2021-release/.

More information about the AEO and the complete AEO2021 projection is available at eia.gov.