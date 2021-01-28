Media Advisory: EIA leaders discuss Annual Energy Outlook 2021 and long-term impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. energy mix

U.S. ENERGY INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION
WASHINGTON DC 20585
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
MEDIA ADVISORY:
January 28, 2021
EIA leaders discuss Annual Energy Outlook 2021 and long-term impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. energy mix
|
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its Annual Energy Outlook 2021 (AEO2021) at a virtual public event hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center. The report contains projections for the energy sector through 2050. EIA releases its Annual Energy Outlook each year to provide updated long-term projections of U.S. energy markets.
The event will feature a presentation about EIA's projections in AEO2021 by EIA Acting Administrator Stephen Nalley and EIA Assistant Administrator for Energy Analysis Angelina LaRose, followed by a Q&A discussion with a panel of EIA experts.
Press can register to attend the presentation here: bipartisanpolicy.org/event/eias-annual-energy-outlook-2021-release/.
More information about the AEO and the complete AEO2021 projection is available at eia.gov.
|
WHAT:
|
Annual Energy Outlook 2021 discussion of projections
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET
|
WHERE:
|
Virtual event with the Bipartisan Policy Center
|
WHO:
|
Stephen Nalley, Acting Administrator, EIA
Angelina LaRose, Assistant Administrator for Energy Analysis, EIA
Jim Diefenderfer, Director of the Office of Long-Term Energy Modeling, EIA
John Staub, Senior Advisor for Energy Analysis, EIA
Jim Turnure, Senior Advisor for Energy Analysis, EIA
|
REGISTER:
|
bipartisanpolicy.org/event/eias-annual-energy-outlook-2021-release/
|
CONTACT:
|
EIA Press Contact: Chris Higginbotham, Chris.Higginbotham@eia.gov
