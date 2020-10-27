Log in
Media Advisory: Glenroy, Inc. Announces New Leadership

10/27/2020 | 10:31am EDT

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging for over 55 years, has announced new executive leadership of the company. Tom Danneker, former President of Klement’s Sausage Company has joined Glenroy as their new President & CEO. Danneker will be leading the company with a strategic focus on growth, including a major production expansion.

“I’m excited about leading Glenroy on our journey toward becoming the first-choice partner for sustainable flexible packaging solutions,” said Tom Danneker, President & CEO of Glenroy. ”We have numerous sustainability initiatives under way that will continue our mission of helping our customers succeed. I’m excited about the value we create for our customers and look forward to exceeding their expectations for world-class, sustainable flexible packaging.”

The major campus expansion will enable Glenroy to add new capabilities and significantly boost annual production of packaging film and premade pouches. Construction is on track to be completed in 2021.

In addition to Danneker, Glenroy also welcomed William Dopp as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 8 years of experience as a CFO in private equity and family businesses as well as over 20 years of senior corporate finance experience, Dopp brings a strong financial acumen to Glenroy. He most recently served as the CFO at Technical Rubber Company.

Glenroy also recently welcomed Teri Green as their new Director of Human Resources & Organizational Development. Green comes to Glenroy with a strong Human Resource background in manufacturing, most recently at Signicast Investment Castings in Hartford, Wisconsin.

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch. An eco-friendly, award winning inverted pouch. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food and treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information on Glenroy's sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

Editorial Contact

Ken Brunnbauer
800-824-1482
ken.brunnbauer@glenroy.com
www.glenroy.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

