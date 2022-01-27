Log in
Media Advisory: Glenroy Inc. Announces the Addition of Brian Hodek as the Director of Food and Beverage

01/27/2022 | 11:01am EST
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a leading sustainable flexible packaging company has announced the addition of Brian Hodek to their team. As the Director of Food and Beverage, Hodek will lead the company to grow and expand their reach in food and beverage industries. He joins Glenroy from Placon where he was the Director of Sales for food.

“Brian is an excellent addition to our team. He comes to us with 30 years of experience in food and beverage industries,” says Steve Nichols, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Glenroy. “As a company, we understand the value flexible packaging has in food and beverage industries. We look forward to utilizing the expertise of Brian to deliver sustainable food packaging solutions to serve the next generation.”

Brian will work closely with all departments at Glenroy to identify new opportunities and strategically deliver results. Glenroy is on a mission to expand its presence in food and beverage categories. Hodek is a vital piece in ensuring Glenroy meets their goals.

“I’m excited to join Glenroy and build opportunities in new food and beverage product categories,” said Brian Hodek, Director of Food and Beverage at Glenroy. “Glenroy’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions support ever-changing markets. From stand-up pouches to stickpack laminations, Glenroy offers the capabilities customers need to protect the integrity of their products, preserve freshness, and extend shelf life. All things that are vital in food and beverage industries.”

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, an eco-friendly, award winning inverted pouch. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information on Glenroy's TruRenu sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

Editorial Contact

Ken Brunnbauer
800-824-1482
ken.brunnbauer@glenroy.com
www.glenroy.com


HOT NEWS