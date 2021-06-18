Log in
Media Advisory/SEIU Local 2: Wine Rack Workers are Holding a Second Solidarity Rally at Kensington Market; Jessica Bell MPP will be Speaking

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine Rack workers will be holding a second solidarity rally in front of the Wine Rack store location in Kensington Market (267 Augusta Ave.) on Saturday, June 19th from 1 pm to 3 pm. Jessica Bell MPP will be in attendance and delivering a short speech.

The workers are unionized with SEIU (Service Employees International Union) Local 2. They have been on strike since June 7th after having their demands for a fair scheduling system and livable wages rebuffed by their employer.

Wine Rack is owned by teachers and educators via the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Hundreds have signed a petition to ensure SEIU Local 2 members are treated fairly, with respect, and that their pension is invested responsibly.

More details can be found at TeachersForJustice.ca

SEIU Local 2 represents workers in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

Contact:
Assya Moustaqim-Barrette
assyamb@seiulocal2.ca
416-274-4903



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
