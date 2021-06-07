Log in
Media Advisory – The Ten Infrastructure Projects for a More Competitive Ontario

06/07/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EDT, media are invited to attend the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) and Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) virtual media launch of OREA’s latest policy research report, The Ten Infrastructure Projects for a More Competitive Ontario”. 

This new report analyzes key areas for infrastructure investment that will allow Ontario to create a long cycle of economic growth, spurring productivity and improving quality of life, which in turn triggers entrepreneurship, business investment, job creation and higher incomes across the province.

Join OREA CEO Tim Hudak, GTAA President and CEO Deborah Flint, and Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott tomorrow to learn more.

OREA CEO Tim Hudak will be available for media questions and interviews following the event.

WHAT: OREA and GTAA Virtual Media Launch of OREA’s “The Ten Infrastructure Projects for a More Competitive Ontario” Report

WHEN: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EDT

WHO:

  • Tim Hudak, CEO, OREA
  • Deborah Flint, President and CEO, GTAA
  • Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, Government of Ontario

WHERE: Contact Jean-Adrien Delicano (JeanAdrienD@orea.com) to receive link to join.

Upon joining, please update your display name to reflect your name and media outlet.

For more information, to arrange an interview or to register as media, please contact:

Ontario Real Estate Association
Jean-Adrien Delicano
Specialist, Media Relations
JeanAdrienD@orea.com
416-459-6059


