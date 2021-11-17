Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Media Alert: Rambus to Present at 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit

11/17/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today announced that Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer, and Keith Jones, chief financial officer, chief accounting officer, and corporate controller will present at the 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com

Contact:
Nicole Noutsios
Rambus Investor Relations
(510) 315-1003
rambus@nmnadvisors.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-rambus-to-present-at-5th-annual-virtual-wells-fargo-tmt-summit-301427051.html

SOURCE Rambus Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:13pAMTECH SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pIRON SPARK I INC. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pMAGNUM OPUS ACQUISITION LTD : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pVentyx Biosciences Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update
GL
04:12pVentyx Biosciences Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update
GL
04:12pICE REVIEW : Rolling Out Pulls Down January Contract
DJ
04:11pPRESS RELESASE : AARP Convenes AgeTech Collaborative to Accelerate and Scale New Solutions for the $8.3 trillion 50-Plus Market
PU
04:11pCLEARDAY : Enters Into Agreement With Invento Research Inc. and Schedules Demonstration - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"