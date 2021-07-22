Log in
Media Alert: Sustainable Forestry Initiative's Project Learning Tree Brings Forest-Focused Education to Life in New Video

07/22/2021 | 09:04am EDT
WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFI and Project Learning Tree are pleased to share “The Forest Classrooms Raising Responsible Children.” The video was produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions and features USDA Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen.

The video was first presented at the Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit as part of the Better Lives Through Better Business series that explores the brands and organizations around the world working to improve global sustainability and support future generations.

The video helps tell Project Learning Tree’s story through the voices of Forest Service Chief Christiansen, local youth, and PLT-trained educators, and features a handful of activities that can be found in the new Explore Your Environment: K-8 Activity Guide, an award-winning collection of 50 hands-on educational activities that get children ages five through 14 outdoors to learn about the natural world.

In addition to the new guide, Project Learning Tree offers a variety of resources for parents, educators, sustainability professionals, and community leaders, including:

To learn more about Project Learning Tree, please visit plt.org or connect with the PLT coordinator in your state. PLT's 50-state and international network provides educators with hands-on professional development, state-specific supplements that address local academic standards and environmental issues, and customized assistance for adopting environmental education. Interested in supporting PLT's goal to get more youth learning about and in nature? Please contact us to learn more!

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89302a53-d598-4988-bc17-147f9b438241


For Media Contact, please use:

Vanessa Bullwinkle
Senior Director, Communications and Marketing
Project Learning Tree
plt@forests.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
