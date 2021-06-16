Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Media Alert: iManage to Participate in Two Legal Innovation Panels at FT Innovative Lawyers Summit

06/16/2021 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, will take part in two virtual legal innovation panels at the sixth annual Innovative Lawyers Summit, June 15-17, hosted by the Financial Times and RSG Consulting. The themes of speed, sustainability, trust and collaboration will be explored among law firm leaders, general counsel, academics and other business innovators gathered to discuss the role commercial lawyers should play in addressing some of the dilemmas facing business and society in 2021.

Event Details: Resister here for live and on-demand sessions organized over Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America.

What: iManage Panel Sessions
When: Thursday, June 17

  • 11:50 AM - 12:35 PM CST / 5:50 PM – 6:35 PM BST
    Accelerating Business: Changing at Speed
    Stephanie Vaughan, Global Legal Practice Lead, iManage, will be one of four panelists discussing how technology has accelerated the pace of business. Hear from legal leaders how lawyers have become digitally adept and flexible overnight, from streamlining the commercial contracting process and working agilely to including non-legal talent in their teams. Robert Armstrong, US Financial Editor, Financial Times, will serve as moderator.
  • 12:50 PM - 1:10 PM CST / 6:50 PM - 7:10 PM BST
    Collaborative Innovation "Dragon’s Den”  
    Rafiq Mohammadi, Chief Scientist and Co-founder, iManage will serve as one of three expert judges for the collaborative innovation award. Judges will assess finalists’ project ideas based on potential industry impact and viability in a ‘dragon’s den’ type scenario, providing feedback for developing their prototypes over the coming months. 

Follow iManage via:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage
Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc
Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

About iManage
iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries.

Press Contact Information:
Anastasia Bullinger
iManage
Phone: +1 312 868 8411
press@imanage.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:28aSALESFORCE COM  : CarMax Scales Digital Car-Buying Experience with Salesforce Platform
PU
11:28aCORRECTED : Tokyo bourse parent urges Toshiba to disclose info on governance
AQ
11:28aVALUE EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11:28aSALESFORCE COM  : How the Salesforce Trailblazer Community Is Narrowing the Digital Skills Gap
PU
11:28aOPEN TEXT  : Takeaways from the recent OpenText Core Content webinar
PU
11:28aU S XPRESS ENTERPRISES  : Reimagining Digital Brokerage
PU
11:28aNYCHSRO/MEDREVIEW, INC.  : Announces CEO Transition
BU
11:27aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST  : Portfolio Update
PR
11:27aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL  : Croatia's hypercar maker Rimac explores strategic options
RE
11:26aBRUCE POWER LP  : 2021 Sustainability Report reinforces Bruce Power's commitment to community, climate action
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors await Fed's take on inflation worries
2Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
3Fed expected to flag start of monetary policy shift debate
4UK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Amazon, HCA Healthcare, Select Medical, Tesco, HSBC...

HOT NEWS