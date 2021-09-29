Media Registration Open for USMEF Strategic Planning Conference, Nov. 10-12

Media Registration is now open for the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Strategic Planning Conference, Nov. 10-12 in Carlsbad, Calif.

Wednesday's opening general session will feature John Manzella, an author and syndicated columnist widely recognized for his expertise on trade, labor policy and global economic trends.

Thursday's general sessions will focus on key issues affecting red meat production and trade. A panel discussion will detail port congestion, container availability and other ocean transportation challenges, as well as steps being taken to address these issues. Guest speakers include Dr. Noel Hacegaba, deputy executive director of the Port of Long Beach, and longtime transportation journalist Bill Mongelluzzo, trans-Pacific senior editor at Journal of Commerce.

A range of regulatory challenges facing U.S. agriculture, including those focused on water, climate, labor and animal welfare will be addressed in Thursday's second general session. A major emphasis of this session will be the potential trade impact of these production limitations at a time of very strong global and domestic demand for U.S. red meat.

Friday's closing business session will include market updates from USMEF's international staff and election of USMEF officers.

All sessions will be held at the Park Hyatt Aviara. Registration and lodging details are available from the meeting website. Please also review the COVID protocols, which outline requirements and recommendations in place for this meeting.

The conference registration fee is waived for working media. To receive the media registration passcode, or for other questions regarding the conference, please contact Joe Schuele or call 303-547-0030.