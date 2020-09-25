Log in
Media Release: Guideline on Payment of Dividend

09/25/2020 | 09:20am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Guideline on Payment of Dividend

25 September 2020

On 24 September 2020, the Bank of Mauritius (Bank) issued a Guideline on Payment of Dividend (Guideline) applicable, with immediate effect, to all banks and non-bank deposit taking institutions.

The Guideline sets out the regulatory and prudential requirements to be observed by banks and non-bank deposit taking institutions before declaring dividend payments or other transfers from profits in addition to those already stipulated in the Banking Act.

The Guideline offers a forward-looking approach to the preservation of capital of banks and non- bank deposit-taking institutions. It ensures these financial institutions maintain adequate capital buffers, especially in the current stressed economic environment, to absorb any losses and preserve their financial soundness.

A copy of the Guideline can be accessed on the Bank's website at the following link: https://www.bom.mu/financial-stability/supervision/guideline

B A N K O F M A U R I T I U S S i r W i l l i a m N e w t o n S t r e e t , P o r t L o u i s , M a u r i t i u s

Telephone: +230 202 3800

Email: communications@bom.mu

Website: www.bom.mu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 13:19:07 UTC
