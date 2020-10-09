Log in
Media Release - Retail Price of Petroleum Products For The Period of 10 October until 16 October 2020

10/09/2020 | 06:10am EDT

MINISTRY OF FINANCE MALAYSIA

RETAIL PRICE OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS FOR THE PERIOD OF 10 OCTOBER 2020 UNTIL 16 OCTOBER 2020

Based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, the retail prices of petroleum products for the period 10 October 2020 until 16 October 2020 are fixed as follows:

  1. the retail price of the RON97 petrol is reduced by 4 sen from RM2.01 to RM1.97 per liter;
  2. the retail price of RON95 petrol is reduced by 4 sen from RM1.71 to RM1.67 per liter; and
  3. the retail price of diesel is reduced by 1 sen from RM1.70 to RM1.69 per liter.

The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people.

Ministry of Finance Malaysia
Putrajaya
9 October 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of Malaysia published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 10:09:10 UTC
