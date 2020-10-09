Media Release - Retail Price of Petroleum Products For The Period of 10 October until 16 October 2020

MINISTRY OF FINANCE MALAYSIA

RETAIL PRICE OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS FOR THE PERIOD OF 10 OCTOBER 2020 UNTIL 16 OCTOBER 2020

Based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, the retail prices of petroleum products for the period 10 October 2020 until 16 October 2020 are fixed as follows:

the retail price of the RON97 petrol is reduced by 4 sen from RM2.01 to RM1.97 per liter; the retail price of RON95 petrol is reduced by 4 sen from RM1.71 to RM1.67 per liter; and the retail price of diesel is reduced by 1 sen from RM1.70 to RM1.69 per liter.

The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people.

Ministry of Finance Malaysia

Putrajaya

9 October 2020