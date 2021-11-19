Media Release – Concluding Statement of the IMF for its 2021 Article IV Consultation with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: Staff Concluding Statement of the 2021 Article IV Mission

November 19, 2021

A Concluding Statement describes the preliminary findings of IMF staff at the end of an official staff visit (or 'mission'), in most cases to a member country. Missions are undertaken as part of regular (usually annual) consultations under Article IVof the IMF's Articles of Agreement, in the context of a request to use IMF resources (borrow from the IMF), as part of discussions of staff monitored programs, or as part of other staff monitoring of economic developments.

The authorities have consented to the publication of this statement. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF's Executive Board. Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, staff will prepare a report that, subject to management approval, will be presented to the IMF Executive Board for discussion and decision.

Washington, DC: Trinidad and Tobago faced unprecedented challenges in 2020-21. The combined effects of COVID-19, energy production cuts, and price shocks pushed the economy further into recession. The

authorities' decisive policy response helped contain COVID-19's spread, protect lives and livelihoods,

and pave the way for a strong recovery. The immediate priorities are to accelerate vaccinations and support the economic recovery. Once the recovery is firmly in place, policy attention should focus on reducing public debt levels and rebuilding fiscal buffers, supported by a credible fiscal framework. The Central Bank should remain vigilant to any buildup of financial vulnerabilities. Structural reforms remain vital to support sustainable and inclusive growth.

Unprecedented Challenges in 2020-21

1. COVID-19, energy production cuts, and weak global demand derailed an incipient recovery . Stringent COVID-19containment measures severely impacted non-energydomestic activity. Energy production declined significantly in 2020 and further in early 2021 due to unanticipated maintenance activity in some energy facilities and the closure of several petrochemical plants. Combined with weaker global demand and the drop in energy prices in 2020, these factors substantially lowered energy exports and revenues. Consequently, real GDP contracted by 7.4 percent in 2020 and is estimated to further contract by 1 percent in 2021. After narrowing in 2020, the current account surplus largely rebounded in 2021. Inflation remained mostly subdued during 2020-21,though the recent surge in international food and energy prices has pushed it up to 2.2 percent by July 2021.