Media Shower : and O'Reilly Launch First Book of Blockchain Case Studies

Blockchain Success Stories features ten stories of technology visionaries and their best practices

Media Shower, the Boston-based media and communication company, and O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, have launched Blockchain Success Stories. This book follows ten technology visionaries who are rewiring the world through the technology known as blockchain.

From the founder of Napster building a global wireless network to an Indian immigrant re-engineering the American electoral system to the team that created a $100 million marketplace for virtual cats, each case study comes with “blockchain best practices,” explained with easy-reference takeaways and user-friendly diagrams.

Targeted to technology leaders of today and tomorrow, Blockchain Success Stories begins by exploring the origins of blockchain, with plain-English descriptions of industry terminology like bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and smart contracts. Then the authors dive into ten story-driven case studies that teach easy-to-understand best practices for how these heroes are building billion-dollar blockchains.

Deeply researched, with firsthand interviews, authors Sir John Hargrave and Evan Karnoupakis tell the story of leading blockchains such as Binance, Ethereum, and Circle, showing how the technology is transforming industries like banking, communications, government, logistics, and nonprofits.

“Packed with valuable lessons, this is the indispensable guide for the business technology leaders of today … and the unicorns of tomorrow,” said Mary Treseler, VP of Content Strategy at O'Reilly Media.

The print book is published by O'Reilly and the audiobook version by Media Shower. The ebook version is also available through O’Reilly online learning.

About Media Shower

Media Shower is the media and communication company that simplifies complex technologies, providing training and education to a broad audience. As award-winning specialists in blockchain technology, Media Shower works with various financial and technology firms from State Street Global Advisors to Intuit. Learn more at www.mediashower.com.

About O’Reilly

For 40 years, O’Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise through the company’s SaaS-based training and learning solution, O’Reilly online learning. O’Reilly delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005678/en/