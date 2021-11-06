Log in
Media Statement: Central Bank of Lesotho 40th Annivesary Celebration

11/06/2021 | 06:38pm EDT
Press Release

For Immediate Release - Ref: 06112021/4

DD MM YYYY

Signed

Date: 06 Nov 2021

Media Statement: Central Bank of Lesotho 40th Anniversary Celebration

The Central Bank of Lesotho, as the Commissioner of Financial Institutions, has become aware of a circulating social media post which uses the name and logo of the Central Bank of Lesotho, and deceives members of the public into believing that they stand a chance to win M2000. The post then requires members the public to participate in a survey through a questionnaire of four questions. The Central Bank of Lesotho informs members of the public that it is not running any celebratory competition or in any way associated with the said social media post.

Members of the public are, accordingly, advised to refrain from responding to the questionnaire as required by the post so that they do not fall victim to the scam. Members of the public are also informed that there shall be no recourse to the Central Bank of Lesotho for any loss suffered as a result of acting as advertised or in any way responding to the post. The Bank directs any person or entity that is using its name to deceive and or defraud the public, to cease with immediate effect.

For more information and enquiries, please contact the Corporate Communication Office of the Central

Bank of Lesotho at 58880647/22232094/2429.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Lesotho published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 22:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS