Media Statement: Committee on International Relations Expresses its Concern About US Embargo on Cuba

Parliament, Tuesday, 8 February 2022 - The 7th of February marked 60 years since the United States (US) has enforced its unilateral economic embargo against Cuba and which severely restricts the flow of goods to the island.

The extraterritorial laws of the US punish foreign companies that do business with Cuba. The United Nations General Assembly has consistently passed a resolution every year since 1992, demanding the end of the US economic embargo against Cuba.

The committee said the policy continues to impoverish the Cuban population. The United Nations and the government of Cuba have estimated that the embargo has cost the Cuban economy $130 billion over the last six decades. The committee said although it is harder to quantify the consequences of the sanctions, but have been severe to the people of Cuba.

"As the committee, we clearly understand and value the historical-political connections between South Africa and Cuba. The relationship has grown into a collective ideological basis of resistance and social development that increasingly incorporates aspects of economics and health," said the Chairperson of the committee, Mr Supra Mahumapelo.

The committee said it supports the South Africa-Cuba relations as that serves as exemplary model of the South-South cooperation in a variety of areas where there is growing cooperation.

"We applaud the government of South Africa for having been consistent with its support for Cuba, and for standing with the people of Cuba. We thank the Cuban people for having fought selflessly alongside the people of South Africa during the struggle against apartheid," said Mr Mahumapelo.

"We call upon the US to end the unilateral economic embargo. This has been counterproductive and difficult for Cuba during Covid-19, as Cuba was denied access to medical supplies, equipment, and more recently food supplies," he continued.

