Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Media Statement: Committee on International Relations Expresses its Concern About US Embargo on Cuba

02/08/2022 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Parliament, Tuesday, 8 February 2022 - The 7th of February marked 60 years since the United States (US) has enforced its unilateral economic embargo against Cuba and which severely restricts the flow of goods to the island.

The extraterritorial laws of the US punish foreign companies that do business with Cuba. The United Nations General Assembly has consistently passed a resolution every year since 1992, demanding the end of the US economic embargo against Cuba.

The committee said the policy continues to impoverish the Cuban population. The United Nations and the government of Cuba have estimated that the embargo has cost the Cuban economy $130 billion over the last six decades. The committee said although it is harder to quantify the consequences of the sanctions, but have been severe to the people of Cuba.

"As the committee, we clearly understand and value the historical-political connections between South Africa and Cuba. The relationship has grown into a collective ideological basis of resistance and social development that increasingly incorporates aspects of economics and health," said the Chairperson of the committee, Mr Supra Mahumapelo.

The committee said it supports the South Africa-Cuba relations as that serves as exemplary model of the South-South cooperation in a variety of areas where there is growing cooperation.

"We applaud the government of South Africa for having been consistent with its support for Cuba, and for standing with the people of Cuba. We thank the Cuban people for having fought selflessly alongside the people of South Africa during the struggle against apartheid," said Mr Mahumapelo.

"We call upon the US to end the unilateral economic embargo. This has been counterproductive and difficult for Cuba during Covid-19, as Cuba was denied access to medical supplies, equipment, and more recently food supplies," he continued.

ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES ON BEHALF OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION, MR SUPRA MAHUMAPELO.

For media enquiries or interviews with the Chairperson, please contact the committee's Media Officer:
Name: Sureshinee Govender
Parliamentary Communication Services
Tel: 021 403 2239
Cell: 081 704 1109
E-mail: sugovender@parliament.gov.za


Disclaimer

Parliament of South Africa published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 20:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:00pTRANSCRIPT : Peloton Interactive, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
03:54pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Telos Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:53pMicrosoft considers deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant - Bloomberg News
RE
03:52pMONTHLY BUDGET REVIEW : January 2022
PU
03:52pTOP 10 WEEK OF JAN 31 : Swipe Right for Zombies →
PU
03:52pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : 2022 Half Year Results Profit Announcement
PU
03:52pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
03:52pMONDO TV S P A : Season one of preschool hit cleo sold to latin american market
PU
03:52pSimulating Income Tax Liabilities in the Survey of Consumer Finances
PU
03:52pORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES : RECENT FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: General Electric, Meta, Qualcomm, Rolls-Royce,..
2Relief and challenges for chipmakers as Nvidia-Arm megadeal collapses
3Wall Street rallies on tech boost, European shares end flat
4Orpea faces complaints over fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
5Wilh Wilhelmsen : Selecting the right rope - Why you should be looking ..

HOT NEWS