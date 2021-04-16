Media advisory – Video conference of the Eurogroup and Informal video conference of economic and finance ministers of 16 March 2021

Video conference of the Eurogroup

09.30 meeting in inclusive format:

- Reporting on the HLWG on EDIS and work on the completion of Banking union

11.00 meeting in regular format:

- Debrief from international meetings

- Thematic discussion on insolvency frameworks

- The euro as digital currency

- Eurogroup transparency initiative

At the end (+/- 13.30) of the meeting - press conference in live streaming

Informal video conference of economic and finance ministers

15.00 - Beginning of the informal video conference of economic and finance ministers

- Financial services legislative proposals

- State of play of the Capital Markets Union

- Economic recovery in Europe

a) Economic situation and outlook

b) Implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility

c)Financing of NGEU

- European Financial Architecture for Development

- International meetings

At the end (+/- 18.30) of the meeting - press conference in live streaming

