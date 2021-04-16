Media advisory – Video conference of the Eurogroup and Informal video conference of economic and finance ministers of 16 March 2021

Video conference of the Eurogroup
09.30 meeting in inclusive format:
- Reporting on the HLWG on EDIS and work on the completion of Banking union
11.00 meeting in regular format:
- Debrief from international meetings
- Thematic discussion on insolvency frameworks
- The euro as digital currency
- Eurogroup transparency initiative
At the end (+/- 13.30) of the meeting - press conference in live streaming
Informal video conference of economic and finance ministers
15.00 - Beginning of the informal video conference of economic and finance ministers
- Financial services legislative proposals
- State of play of the Capital Markets Union
- Economic recovery in Europe
a) Economic situation and outlook
b) Implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility
c)Financing of NGEU
- European Financial Architecture for Development
- International meetings
At the end (+/- 18.30) of the meeting - press conference in live streaming
Arrangements for the press conference
Please note that the press conference after the meeting will take place remotely. In order to participate and ask questions, EU accredited journalists should register using this link.
Journalists who already registered for previous press conferences of economic and finance ministers or Eurogroup, do not need to do it again.
- Deadline for the registration: Friday 16 April, 11.00
Further instructions will be sent to all registered participants after the deadline.
Visit the meeting page
Disclaimer
European Union published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 17:08:05 UTC.