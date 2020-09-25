Log in
Media release: Musée d'art de Pully shows works from the Helvetia art collection

09/25/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Media release

Basel, 25 September 2020

Musée d'art de Pully shows works from the Helvetia art collection

Until 6 December, the exhibition entitled «Perspectives» at the Musée d'art de Pully is showing works from the Helvetia art collection. In addition, the museum has invited the four artists from German-speaking Switzerland - Albrecht Schnider, Monika Ursina Jäger, Andriu Deplazes and Beni Bischof - to create works specially for the exhibition.

The Musée d'art de Pully is dedicated to the promotion of national art. In the exhibition entitled «Perspectives», which opened on 11 September, the museum is showing works from the Helvetia art collection. On display are works by artists such as Giovanni Giacometti, Thomas Huber, Olivier Mosset and Max Gubler. The exhibition features four subject areas: architecture, landscape, geometry and the human form. For the first time in over 25 years, visitors in western Switzerland will gain an insight into the Helvetia art collection and also into a century of Swiss art. The Musée d'art de Pully has also invited four artists from German-speaking Switzerland to create works specially for this exhibition. Works by Albrecht Schnider, Monika Ursina Jäger, Andriu Deplazes and Beni Bischof will enhance the exhibition rooms.

Also on display are works by Miriam Cahn, Corsin Fontana, Silvia Bächli, Rudolf Maeglin, Andreas Christen and Claudia Comte.

A strong commitment to art

With over 2,000 works by around 400 artists, the Helvetia art collection is one of the most significant collections of contemporary Swiss art. It dates back to the 1940s. Initially dedicated primarily to drawings and paintings, the Helvetia art collection gradually expanded to include new media, sculptures and photography. Helvetia, which also insures artworks, supports the art world in a variety of ways. In the form of the Helvetia Art Foyer, artists have the opportunity to showcase their works to a wide audience in the exhibition room at the head office in Basel. Three or four exhibitions are staged here each year. The commitment to art includes the Helvetia Art Prize, which supports young artists starting out in their careers, and digitalization projects at selected Swiss museums.

Key details of the «Perspectives. La collection d'art Helvetia» exhibition

11 September until 6 December 2020

Tuesday to Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Chemin Davel 2, 1009 Pully

www.museedartdepully.ch

Thomas Huber, Farbiger Saal, 2006 © ProLitteris Zurich 2020

This media release is also available on our website www.helvetia.ch/media.

For further information please contact:

Media

Dominik Chiavi

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & PR

Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch

About the Helvetia Group

In over 160 years, the Helvetia Group has grown from a number of Swiss and foreign insurance companies into a successful international insurance group. Helvetia is one of the leading all-line insurers in its home market of Switzerland. With the countries Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain, which have been combined to form the Market Area Europe, the company has a second strong pillar. With its Specialty Markets market area, Helvetia is also present in France and in selected regions worldwide. Some of its investment and financing activities are managed through subsidiaries and fund companies in Luxembourg. The Group is headquartered in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

Helvetia is active in the life and non-life business, and also offers customised specialty lines and reinsurance cover. Its business activities focus on retail customers as well as small and medium-sized companies and larger corporates. With some 11,500 employees, the company provides services to more than 7 million customers. With a business volume of CHF 9.45 billion, Helvetia generated an IFRS result after tax of CHF 538.1 million in financial year 2019. The registered shares of Helvetia Holding are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol HELN.

Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Group and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Group. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Group. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

This document may contain projections or other forward-looking statements related to Helvetia Group which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the markets in which we operate; (2) the performance of financial markets; (3) changes in interest rates; (4) changes in currency exchange rates; (5) changes in laws and regulations, including accounting policies or practices; (6) risks associated with implementing our business strategies; (7) the frequency, magnitude and general development of insured events; (8) mortality and morbidity rates; (9) policy renewal and lapse rates as well as (10), the realisation of economies of scale as well as synergies. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive; when evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Helvetia Group on the date of its publication and Helvetia Group assumes no obligation to update such statements unless otherwise required by applicable law.




