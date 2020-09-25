Media release: Musée d'art de Pully shows works from the Helvetia art collection

Until 6 December, the exhibition entitled «Perspectives» at the Musée d'art de Pully is showing works from the Helvetia art collection. In addition, the museum has invited the four artists from German-speaking Switzerland - Albrecht Schnider, Monika Ursina Jäger, Andriu Deplazes and Beni Bischof - to create works specially for the exhibition.

The Musée d'art de Pully is dedicated to the promotion of national art. In the exhibition entitled «Perspectives», which opened on 11 September, the museum is showing works from the Helvetia art collection. On display are works by artists such as Giovanni Giacometti, Thomas Huber, Olivier Mosset and Max Gubler. The exhibition features four subject areas: architecture, landscape, geometry and the human form. For the first time in over 25 years, visitors in western Switzerland will gain an insight into the Helvetia art collection and also into a century of Swiss art. The Musée d'art de Pully has also invited four artists from German-speaking Switzerland to create works specially for this exhibition. Works by Albrecht Schnider, Monika Ursina Jäger, Andriu Deplazes and Beni Bischof will enhance the exhibition rooms.

Also on display are works by Miriam Cahn, Corsin Fontana, Silvia Bächli, Rudolf Maeglin, Andreas Christen and Claudia Comte.

A strong commitment to art

With over 2,000 works by around 400 artists, the Helvetia art collection is one of the most significant collections of contemporary Swiss art. It dates back to the 1940s. Initially dedicated primarily to drawings and paintings, the Helvetia art collection gradually expanded to include new media, sculptures and photography. Helvetia, which also insures artworks, supports the art world in a variety of ways. In the form of the Helvetia Art Foyer, artists have the opportunity to showcase their works to a wide audience in the exhibition room at the head office in Basel. Three or four exhibitions are staged here each year. The commitment to art includes the Helvetia Art Prize, which supports young artists starting out in their careers, and digitalization projects at selected Swiss museums.

Key details of the «Perspectives. La collection d'art Helvetia» exhibition

11 September until 6 December 2020

Tuesday to Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Chemin Davel 2, 1009 Pully

www.museedartdepully.ch

Thomas Huber, Farbiger Saal, 2006 © ProLitteris Zurich 2020

