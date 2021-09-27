MediaJel : Announces New C-Level Executive Team

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaJel today announced the appointment of its C-level executive team, following the digital marketing and programmatic software leader's recent merger with SEO and digital advertising agency, Foottraffik. The notable lineup reflects the strategic objectives of MediaJel's Chief Executive Officer, Jake Litke, and Board of Directors to prioritize scalable, sustainable growth by delivering innovative SaaS solutions and game-changing marketing technology services for cannabis and regulated industries.

"We offer the strongest value proposition in the market—helping regulated businesses of all sizes nurture better audiences, increase revenue, and cultivate consumer loyalty by creating an equitable digital marketing landscape and providing direct access to advertising on high-quality, omnichannel media platforms," said Litke.

"MediaJel's projected growth requires purposeful planning and synergies across every function—technology, product development, client services, sales, marketing, and operations—all underpinning the need for exceptional leadership. I'm excited and proud to work alongside this rock star team."

Following are MediaJel's new executive leaders and areas of responsibility:

Sadie Reyes, President – lead management of all corporate functions, including day-to-day business operations

Chris Andrews, Chief Data Officer – development of technology roadmaps, software products, and data solutions

Eduardo Silva, Chief Revenue Officer – revenue generation via client acquisition, services expansion, and retention

Guillermo Bravo, Chief Evangelist – management of client, partner, and technologist relationships and development of business community opportunities

Scott Smith, Chief Growth Officer – acceleration of organic growth via marketing strategy, demand generation programming, and brand management

Driven by its mission to help fuel growth for regulated businesses, MediaJel's solutions apply a 360° Human+Data approach to compliant digital marketing, programmatic advertising, and data management.

About MediaJel

MediaJel helps regulated brands and retailers engage ideal target consumers and curate valued relationships at every stage of the digital buyer's journey. Its purpose-built data management platform provides digital marketing and advertising software solutions for the cannabis, CBD, and alcohol industries. MediaJel.io leverages proprietary technology tools, unique data, and actionable analytics to execute high-performance programmatic, Google Ads, and paid search campaigns as well as SEO, website design, and content. With data ethics and transparency at the core of its business, MediaJel delivers trusted compliant and brand-safe digital solutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.MediaJel.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

