MediaKind : Mediaroom is the IPTV Platform Used by MEO, the Leading Pay-TV Service in Portugal

11/09/2020 | 02:01am EST

  • Mediaroom platform offers a unique, comprehensive, and graphically rich user experience to MEO subscribers, including linear, video-on-demand, time-shift TV, and cloud DVR services
  • Recent upgrades from MediaKind's portfolio of solutions enable premium video storage and processing capabilities, HD user experience, live OTT streaming, and app aggregation

MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services, announces that its long-standing Mediaroom customer, MEO, has been recognized as Portugal's leading pay-TV service by market share (39.8%). The report by ANACOM, Portugal's national regulatory authority for communications, follows several recent upgrades by MediaKind to MEO's Mediaroom platform, which have included adding capabilities such as video storage and processing.

The Altice Portugal video MEO service has run on Mediaroom, the world-leading IPTV platform, for more than a decade. With increased competition in the pay-TV market from Multichannel Video Distributors (MVPDs) and OTT service providers, MediaKind has created a unique interactive TV experience for Portugal's pay-TV market, which will position MEO as the nation’s leading-edge, super aggregator offering. Mediaroom supports MEO's operations across linear, video-on-demand, time-shift TV, and cloud DVR.

The latest upgrades to the MEO service include expanded premium video storage and processing capabilities via MediaKind's Video Storage and Processing Platform (VSPP). VSPP platform enables a unique media delivery solution that combines storage and delivery services, enabling MEO to deliver multiple OTT services to any device. Other upgrades to the user experience involve enhancements such as nPVR, HD-level picture quality, and the introduction of premium apps, including Netflix and YouTube.

Damien Montessuit, SVP and Regional Head, EMEA, MediaKind, said: "MEO's recognition as the leading pay-TV provider in Portugal is testament to our long-standing and fruitful partnership. MEO is a highly valued Mediaroom customer for more than a decade, and we are delighted to celebrate its historical success. The deep collaboration between MediaKind and Altice Portugal, combined with MEO's enthusiastic and knowledgeable team, ensures our products are being combined and deployed in the most impactful way. With the addition of MediaKind's VSPP offering and subsequent OTT capabilities, we look forward to driving further innovation on to the Mediaroom platform and working alongside Altice Portugal to ensure MEO remains Portugal's pay-TV leader."

About MediaKind

MediaKind is a global change leader in media technology and services. Its mission is to deliver transformation by building a continuously better media universe alongside its customers and partners. Drawing on a pioneering industry heritage and fueled by innovation, MediaKind embraces and champions new standards, methodologies, and next-generation, immersive live and on-demand media experiences worldwide. Its end-to-end media solutions portfolio includes Emmy award-winning video compression for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization, high-efficiency cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com


© Business Wire 2020
