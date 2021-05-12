Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mediacom Communications Asks FCC to Review Discriminatory Rights-of-Way Management Practices of West Des Moines

05/12/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

City’s exclusive arrangement with Google Fiber harms competition and denies residents access to affordable broadband choices

MCC Iowa LLC, a subsidiary of Mediacom Communications Corporation, filed a petition today with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seeking a review of the discriminatory rights-of-way management practices of the City of West Des Moines.

Filed pursuant to Section 253 of the Communications Act of 1934, the petition centers around the $50 million taxpayer financed conduit network West Des Moines is constructing for the exclusive use of Google Fiber and the discriminatory burdens the City is imposing on all other telecommunications and internet service providers (ISPs) using the rights-of-way. These actions harm competition and deny residents, especially in developing areas of the City, access to low-cost broadband choices.

As detailed in the filing, the City’s arrangements with Google Fiber violate Section 253 in at least three ways. First, the City gave Google Fiber a large, exclusive subsidy that distorts communications competition in the West Des Moines market. Second, the City granted Google Fiber exclusive rights-of-way access and other significant benefits that enable it to deploy its network far more cheaply and efficiently than other ISPs. Third, the design of the conduit network forecloses its use by any providers that are not Google Fiber, and absolutely prohibits its use by competitors using alternative technologies.

The petition highlights how the City negotiated its agreement with Google Fiber shortly after Google’s primary Iowa lobbyist took his seat on the West Des Moines City Council, and details how Google Fiber retained the West Des Moines Mayor’s real estate company to secure office space in the City. “The City and its leaders have intermingled their financial and personal interests with Google Fiber, and as a result the City has deliberately and unlawfully put a heavy thumb on the scale in favor of Google Fiber,” states the Mediacom filing.

Mediacom is seeking a range of remedial actions, including asking the FCC to advise the City to halt construction on the conduit network pending the agency’s review, to amend the City’s agreement with Google Fiber by removing the exclusive design, financial and permitting preferences and rights accorded to Google Fiber, as well as other actions aimed at creating a fair and balanced competitive environment in West Des Moines.

Mediacom filed a lawsuit against the City of West Des Moines and the West Des Moines City Council in December 2020, which is still ongoing.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to over 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pNearly 1 million additional Economic Impact Payments disbursed under the American Rescue Plan; Total payments reach nearly 165 million
PU
03:08pBETTER TOGETHER : Zenitel & RS2 Technologies
PU
03:08pNEOENERGIA S A  : In the first quarter of 2021, R$ 1.3 billion was allocated by the company to these segments, a...
PU
03:07pAnalysis-Cyberattack exposes lack of required defenses on U.S. pipelines
RE
03:06pKONG SUN  : Voluntary announcement increase in shareholding by the chairman
PU
03:06pFIRE ROCK  : (1) poll results of the annual general meeting (2) payment of final dividend
PU
03:06pGLOBALDATA  : COVID-19 vaccines for younger teenagers will help bring the US closer to herd immunity, says GlobalData
PU
03:06pGLOBALDATA  : Spain's defense expenditure set to reach US$18.3bn in 2026 to combat rising hybrid threats, says GlobalData
PU
03:06pGLOBALDATA  : Nuclear power will remain dominant source of power generation in Bulgaria to 2030, says GlobalData
PU
03:06pGLOBALDATA  : Emerging markets indicate preference for contemporary sustainability frameworks, finds GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation woes spook US stocks; USD, Treasury yields jump
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: April’s price increases are stronger than expected
3METALL ZUG AG : METALL ZUG GROUP: The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating result (EBIT) ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER: successful start to 2021
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Aston Martin, Cisco, HSBC, Tyson Foods, Merck...

HOT NEWS