Mediacom Communications Reaches Carriage Agreement with Gray Television

12/28/2020 | 04:12pm EST
Mediacom Communications today announced it has reached a new carriage agreement with Gray Television. The deal gives Mediacom retransmission consent rights to Gray stations located in more than 35 different U.S. television markets. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to over 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.


© Business Wire 2020
