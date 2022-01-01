Log in
Mediacom Reaches Carriage Agreement with Paxton Media

01/01/2022 | 11:11am EST
Mediacom Communications announced today it has reached a carriage agreement with Paxton Media. The deal gives Mediacom retransmission consent rights to WPSD-TV, the Paxton Media owned local NBC affiliate in Paducah, KY/Marion-Harrisburg, IL/Cape Girardeau, MO.

Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.5 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.


© Business Wire 2022
