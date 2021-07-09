Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Median Technologies: Financial Communication Schedule for the Second Half Of 2021

07/09/2021 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (ALMDT), announces the publication date for its 2021 half year results (audited) and its Q3, 2021 business performance (unaudited):

Publication

Date

  • 2021 H1 results
  • Q3, 2021 business performance

Oct 14, 2021*

*Distribution after the close of trading

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on the Euronext Growth market. FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), listed on the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aAFROTAINMENT  : Launches New Music Label
BU
11:50aRAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:50aKORE MINING  : ESTMA Rerport
PU
11:50aLIVEXLIVE MEDIA  : Investor Summary – July 2021
PU
11:49aU.S. judge ends Amazon challenge to $10 bln cloud contract after Pentagon cancellation
RE
11:49aBASF  : ups 2021 profit forecast for second time on higher prices, volumes
RE
11:49aSterling set for best day in one week as risk appetite returns
RE
11:49aCTS EVENTIM  : receives Corona subsidies
EQ
11:49aDGAP-ADHOC  : CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA receives Corona subsidies
DJ
11:47aING GROEP N.V.  : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 : FTSE Russell to remove more China stocks from indexes over U.S. ban
2Can Reddit's silver "apes" beat the market?
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xin..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Baidu, Canopy Growth, General Motors, Laredo Petroleum, Rolls-Royce...
5ARC MINERALS LIMITED : Arc Minerals Shares Fall on Lapse of Exclusivity Agreement With Anglo American

HOT NEWS