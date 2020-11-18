Mediaocean Launches New Tools for Local TV Planning and Optimization

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced a new set of tools designed to modernize local TV planning and optimization. Available in Mediaocean’s industry-leading Prisma product and integrated with the company’s broader media management and finance solutions, these new capabilities make it easier to apply historical and predictive intelligence to improve local TV investments.



“For most brands and agencies, local TV remains a unique channel driven by specialized teams of buyers and planners. With all the convergence underway across TV and video, it’s our role to standardize workflow across channels and enable truly omnichannel advertising strategies,” said Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Mediaocean. “The same forces driving innovation and automation in national broadcast are coming for local, and we’re excited to help planners and buyers improve efficiency and performance today while preparing for that imminent future.”

“We’ve worked with Mediaocean over 20 years, they are essential for our local team’s planning and buying workflow,” said Nicole Torres, SVP, Managing Director of Local Audio Video Investment at Havas Media. “We are super excited for the new planning and automation tools in Prisma and look forward to Mediaocean’s continued evolution of its cross-channel media management.”

All Mediaocean clients using Spectra or Prisma will have access to two new major capabilities for local TV:

Pre-buy: Historically tasks like gathering avails and negotiating rates with stations, optimizing schedules across brands or promotions, and comparing various plan scenarios have been performed manually. In recent years buyers have started to leverage point solutions that are disconnected from buying and billing systems, creating more fragmentation and challenges for buyers. Mediaocean helps buyers automate manual pre-buy tasks, leverage historical and predictive intelligence, and integrate planning with buying and billing.

Performance Management: Buyers also spend hours of time every week manually posting predicted vs. actual performance. And because final numbers are based on Nielsen’s reporting, buyers have traditionally had little transparency into how buys are performing while the campaign is still running. Mediaocean automates the posting process, pulling air times from WideOrbit and PremiumMedia360, then marrying them with Nielsen overnight data to show buyers how their spots are pacing on a daily basis.

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. Processing $150 billion in annual media spend, Mediaocean provides foundational software to connect brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. With AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean enables end-to-end management of campaigns from planning, buying, and selling to analysis, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,200 people across 20 global offices and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

