Medical Devices Market in Japan- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Sophisticated Healthcare Infrastructure to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

09/29/2020 | 08:16am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the medical devices market in Japan and it is poised to grow by USD 6.65 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005600/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Devices Market in Japan 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The orthopedic segment is expected to be the leading segment based on application in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • The advent of DevOps is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 6.65 billion.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Siemens AG, and Terumo Corp. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Sophisticated healthcare infrastructure is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the stringent regulations restraints the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Siemens AG, and Terumo Corp. are some of the major market participants. The sophisticated healthcare infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Medical Devices Market in Japan 2020-2024: Segmentation

Medical Devices Market in Japan is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Medical and Diagnostic Equipment
    • Consumables and Supplies
    • Implants
  • Application
    • Orthopedic
    • Cardiovascular
    • Oncology
    • Dental
    • Gynecology and Urology
    • Ophthalmology
    • Dermatology
    • Others
  • End-user
    • Hospitals
    • Diagnostic Laboratories
    • ASCs

Medical Devices Market in Japan 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical devices market in Japan report covers the following areas:

  • Medical Devices Market Size in Japan
  • Medical Devices Market Trends in Japan
  • Medical Devices Market Analysis in Japan

This study identifies advent of DevOps as one of the prime reasons driving the medical devices market growth in Japan during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Medical Devices Market in Japan 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist medical devices market growth in Japan during the next five years
  • Estimation of the medical devices market size in Japan and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the medical devices market in Japan
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical devices market vendors in Japan

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Medical and diagnostic equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Consumables and supplies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Implants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Nipro Corp.
  • Siemens AG
  • Terumo Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
