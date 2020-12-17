Log in
Medical Mutual : Named Healthiest Employer in Ohio

12/17/2020 | 12:13pm EST
Designation Recognizes Company’s Investment in Employee Well-being

Medical Mutual has been named the Healthiest Employer of its size in Ohio and was ranked 33rd nationally on the Healthiest 100 Workplace List.

According to Springbuk, the health analytics company that conducts the Healthiest Employers awards program, the rankings reflect a company that makes employee well-being a top priority and offers exceptional health and wellness programming. Honorees implement programs across financial, mental, emotional, spiritual and social pillars of well-being, and show vision, expertise and continuous improvement in achieving a culture of employee wellness, according to Springbuk’s website. Hundreds of companies apply for this recognition each year.

Applicants are evaluated in six categories, including culture and leadership, strategic planning, communication and marketing, and programming and interventions. Medical Mutual earned Healthiest Employer in Ohio among organizations with 1,500 to 4,999 employees, ranking ahead of finalists including AmTrust Financial, the City of Cincinnati, the City of Dayton, Cincinnati Public Schools and Montgomery County. Nationally, Medical Mutual ranked 33rd among the 100 Healthiest Workplaces because of “a holistic approach to employee well-being.”

Integration of population health with employee wellness programs was crucial to Medical Mutual earning this recognition. The company’s wellness program uses annual health risk assessments and biometric checks to gauge the health of employees and incentivize health improvements. An array of wellness initiatives and services, including tailored care for those with chronic conditions, helps employees achieve optimal health while reducing healthcare costs.

“It’s incredibly important for us to provide all our employees with the resources they need to develop and maintain healthy lifestyle habits and true behavior changes,’’ says Dr. Teresa Koenig, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Medical Mutual. “We care about making sure everyone who works for Medical Mutual is living the healthiest life they can both physically and emotionally, which has been more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Click here for more information about the Healthiest Employers awards.

About Medical Mutual of Ohio
Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. We provide peace of mind to more than 1.6 million Ohioans through our high-quality health, life, disability, dental, vision and indemnity plans. We offer fully insured and self-funded group coverage, including stop loss, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and individual plans. Medical Mutual’s status as a mutual company means we are owned by our policyholders, not stockholders, so we don’t answer to Wall Street analysts or pay dividends to investors. Instead, we focus on developing products and services that allow us to better serve our customers and the communities around us and help our members achieve their best possible health and quality of life. For more information, visit the company’s website at MedMutual.com


© Business Wire 2020
