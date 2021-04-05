Medical tourism will develop between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan

On April 3, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for tourism development A.Abdukhakimov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Afghanistan to Uzbekistan Ahmad Khalid Elmi.

The meeting was also attended by B.Nizami, director of 'PrivaZorg Maastricht', co-owner of 'Nobama care' (the Netherlands), and A. Hami, co-founder of 'Jawzjan Al-Hayot' hospital (Afghanistan). The foreign guests were familiarized with the reforms in the tourism sector of Uzbekistan, new directions and tourist products, the system of sanitary and epidemiological safety 'Uzbekistan SafeTravel GUARANTEED', as well as the measures taken to diversify tourist destinations in Uzbekistan.

The parties exchanged views on the conditions created and the specifics of the development of medical tourism in Uzbekistan. Taking into account the high potential of the republic, foreign entrepreneurs expressed interest in implementing joint projects.

For information: 'Privazorg Maastricht' is a regional support center for the Dutch medical institution 'PrivaZorg', specializing in 'home care'.​ In turn, the company 'Nobama Care' is a network of nursing homes with a full range of medical services. Currently, the company has 4 branches, and the 5th institution is expected to open in October this year. The founders invested 6 million euros for each building.

Source: The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on development of tourism