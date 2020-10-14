Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MedicareGuide.com : Study Highlights Nearly 6 in 10 Medicare Recipients 65 and Older Concerned By Future Healthcare Costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 07:43am EDT

  • Half of respondents worried a major health situation could lead to bankruptcy or debt.
  • One-third of respondents would use retirement savings to treat a severe illness like COVID-19.
  • Three in ten reported a surprise medical bill in the last two years.

MedicareGuide.com, a HealthCare.com company, today released a study gauging healthcare cost concerns among Medicare recipients aged 65 plus.

The survey results show a majority of Medicare recipients worry about the cost of healthcare. Nearly six in 10 (58%) shared concerns about their ability to pay for future healthcare, and half (50%) said a major health situation in their household could lead to bankruptcy or debt.

Read full survey results: https://medicareguide.com/survey-nearly-6-in-10-elderly-medicare-recipients-concerned-by-future-healthcare-costs-212616

Nearly six in 10 of respondents said they are somewhat or very concerned about their ability to afford healthcare in the future. When asked to rank healthcare expenses from highest to lowest, respondents cited health insurance premiums (33%), dentist bills (19%) and prescription drugs (16%) as their highest expenses.

Medicare beneficiaries 65 and up also worry healthcare costs could lead to bankruptcy or debt. One in three (35%) noted they were somewhat concerned and just over one in seven (15%) were very concerned that a major health situation in their household could lead to bankruptcy or debt.

“This survey data reveals that a majority of Medicare beneficiaries worry about personal finances as it relates to healthcare and their future,” said Jeff Smedsrud, co-founder of HealthCare.com and head of its coverage business.

A majority of Medicare recipients 65 and older would turn to savings or their credit cards to pay for treatment of a severe illness like COVID-19.

Just under one-third (32%) of respondents said they would use retirement savings to pay for treatment, and one-fifth (21%) would use their nonretirement savings.

Nearly a third (32%) of Medicare enrollees 65 plus reported receiving a surprise medical bill in the last two years (since October 2018). Among those who received surprise medical bills, nearly three out of five (59.5%) said the total amount exceeded $500.

One in four (25%) Medicare recipients 65 or over had difficulty settling a healthcare-related bill in the last year (since October 2019). Among those who have had such issues in the past year, topping the list of costs were prescription drugs (59%), health insurance out-of-pocket costs (36%) and health insurance monthly premiums (28%).

Finally, when asked which political party they think would better protect Medicare for the future, over half (51%) of respondents answered the Democratic Party, four in 10 (40%) the Republican Party, and 2% independents.

“There are many factors and unanswered questions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming election, that stoke this specific anxiety for older Americans, especially when it comes to personal debt and their future healthcare costs,” noted Smedsrud.

Methodology

MedicareGuide.com commissioned YouGov Plc to conduct the survey. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. The total sample size was 1,126 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken on October 5-8, 2020. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 65+). The margin of error is 2.8%, plus or minus.

About MedicareGuide.com

MedicareGuide.com, owned and operated by HealthCare.com, is a free resource for seniors to understand their Medicare options better so that they can make the right choices. MedicareGuide.com is a privately-owned non-governmental website that provides accurate, unbiased, and helpful content with the help of the company’s network of Medicare experts. The management team is comprised of health insurance industry veterans who have more than 50 years of combined experience.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aPOWER OF CANADA : Corporation's FinTech Strategies Creating Shareholder Value - Wealthsimple announces $114 million investment led by TCV
AQ
08:03aABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Launches New Mobile App to Enable Customers to Secure At-Risk Endpoints Anytime, Anywhere
BU
08:03aGENERATIONAL EQUITY : Advises Experience to Lead in Its Sale to WDHB
BU
08:03aATTACKIQ : Wins Breach and Attack Simulation Solution of the Year Award in 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program
BU
08:03aLEAD EDGE CAPITAL : Raises $950 Million
BU
08:03aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : to Establish Network Point-of-Presence at NJFX
PR
08:03aCROWDSTRIKE : Enhances Visibility and Automates Analysis into Incident Response Investigations
BU
08:03aL3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Compact Team Radio
BU
08:03aCROWDSTRIKE : Accelerates Proactive Threat Defense through Context-Rich Partner Intelligence Data via Unified Management Console
BU
08:03aMODERNA : Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ASOS PLC : ASOS : Spectre of unemployment weighs on ASOS despite profit jump
3ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : Q3 2020 October 14, 2020
4In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction
5HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : HAPAG-LLOYD : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group