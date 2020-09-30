Medidata : Positioned as Leader in Everest Group's “Clinical Development Platform Vendors” PEAK Matrix Assessment for Second Consecutive Year

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, and the global leader in creating end-to-end solutions to support the entire clinical development process, today announced that it has for the second year in a row been named a Leader in the “Clinical Development Platform Vendors PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020” by Everest Group. The report analyzes the capabilities of life science IT providers focused on clinical trial products, assessing them on vision, capability, and ability to make meaningful market impact.

“We are pleased that Everest Group has once again recognized the strategic role we play in the life sciences industry, by positioning us as a Leader in life sciences,” said Tarek Sherif, co-founder and co-CEO, Medidata. “We are proud of the significant role we play in the clinical development of medicines for a wide range of illnesses and rare diseases, fulfilling our mission of providing hope to millions of patients.”

Medidata has delivered the industry’s first comprehensive clinical development platform that allows customers and partners to execute their clinical trials faster. This along with the company’s ability to demonstrate strategic and executional excellence and growth led to the two consecutive years of accolades from Everest Group.

According to Everest Group, clients appreciate:

The user experience of products like Electronic Data Capture and its supporting applications,

The strong performance that includes 99 percent uptime and quick query response,

Medidata’s common platform for pharma stakeholders that helps them address their challenges, which is especially critical in accelerating research to find and deliver COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

“Medidata accomplished consecutive-year recognition due to a number of factors,” said Nitish Mittal, vice president at Everest Group. “These include its strong relationships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and clinical research organizations. Also contributing to its Leader designation is its user-centric, easy-to-use design in advanced clinical trial technology, and focus on innovation combined with thought leadership in the content development and marketing of its product offerings.”

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,500+ customers and partners access the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata, The Operating System for Life SciencesTM.

Medidata and Medidata Rave are registered trademarks of Medidata Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

