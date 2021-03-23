Log in
Medigate : Partners with Rapid7 to Protect Healthcare IoT Devices

03/23/2021 | 09:14am EDT
Partnership provides full clinical visibility and insight into clinical networks to detect, prevent and take action against threats in real-time

Medigate, a healthcare-dedicated device security and asset management company, today announced its partnership with Rapid7. Together, the two firms are dedicated to securing real time health. The joint solution will enable healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) with never-before-available vulnerability management insights powering new best practices.

Each day, healthcare organizations operate on clinical networks with a mix of traditional medical and IoT equipment connecting from a variety of locations, making it extremely difficult to have full visibility into the environment and further, make informed decisions on managing these critical assets. Under this partnership, Medigate’s IoT security platform will integrate with Rapid7 InsightVM and Nexpose vulnerability management systems, allowing HDOs, clinics and other HIPAA-covered entities a secure way to manage connected assets.

“Healthcare organizations are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks given their high-value data and often disparate IT systems,” said David Beaver, director of strategic alliances and partnerships at Rapid7. “As the IT and IoMT landscape continues to evolve, there must be a focus on investment in cyber defense to protect patients and their data. We are thrilled to partner with Medigate to bring safety and security together through visibility, assessment and governance.”

Todd Felker, director of information security at Torrance Memorial Medical Center commented, “The integration between Rapid7 (vulnerability management) and Medigate is crucial and helps on both fronts. It saves you money on the number of IPs to be scanned by Rapid7 by having Medigate provide the IoT scanning exclusions, and it provides accurate vulnerability data on the Medigate-side with the servers and computers that integrate with your medical devices. It’s all about having the tools that you invest in working together to provide better data and run more efficiently.”

Medigate and Rapid7’s integrated solution benefits derive from a bi-directional data integration scheme that delivers each system continuously refreshed, fully synchronized intelligence powering healthcare security and asset management ecosystems. Ultimately, the partnership enables key areas of interoperability that increase efficiencies, reduce costs and improve patient safety.

“As healthcare organizations adopt new digital innovations and new advances – such as telehealth – they must also embrace the security protocols and framework to protect this technology and guard against clinical risks,” said Jonathan Langer, CEO of Medigate. “Our partnership with Rapid7 is critical for our healthcare customers who are increasingly under attack. It’s essential they have the tools to protect themselves and take action as warranted. By combining the power of Rapid7’s robust cybersecurity with Medigate’s clinical knowledge and insights, we’re not only allowing for better device management, but taking proactive steps to achieve true security at all levels of the hospital.”

For more details on the Medigate and Rapid7 partnership, read the “Managing Vulnerabilities in Clinical Network” white paper.

About Medigate

Medigate is the industry’s first and leading dedicated medical device security and asset management platform, enabling providers to deliver secure, connected care. Medigate fuses the knowledge and understanding of medical workflow and device identity and protocols with the reality of today’s cybersecurity threats. With Medigate, hospital networks can safely operate all medical devices on their network, enabling deployment of existing and new devices to patients while ensuring privacy and safety.

About Rapid 7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,700 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organization. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog or follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
