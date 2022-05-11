Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mediobanca says no wealth management deal in sight as profit beats consensus

05/11/2022 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel presents a new business plan

MILAN (Reuters) -Mediobanca on Wednesday ruled out the prospect of a wealth management acquisition in the immediate future, after reporting higher than expected quarterly results thanks to contributions from all its business segments.

Under Chief Executive Albert Nagel, the Italian financial services group has moved away from its traditional role as an investor in major Italian companies in favour of boosting its wealth management and consumer finance businesses.

To grow Mediobanca's wealth management operations, Nagel in 2020 considered swapping the group's 13% stake in insurer Generali with private banking unit Banca Generali.

He also proposed a merger to Banca Mediolanum, but neither move led to a deal.

Nagel has come under pressure from Mediobanca's top shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio, who has criticised Mediobanca for what he deemed an excessive reliance on the Generali stake, and has proposed governance changes at the bank.

In a post-results briefing, Nagel said Mediobanca was happy with its Generali stake, which gave "an important counter-cyclical contribution" to its balance sheet.

It would change the status quo only if a "concrete and as good option" emerged, he said, reiterating a preference for bolt-on acquisitions. At present however, "there are no files open or ongoing talks" to buy a big name in wealth management, he added.

The bank said in a statement its net profit for its fiscal third quarter stood at 190.1 million euros ($200.7 million), fractionally down from a year ago but ahead of an average analyst consensus provided by the bank of 170 million euros.

It has no material direct exposure to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, and a small indirect exposure largely towards counterparts with a good credit rating, it said.

Only "a moderate percentange of the total loan book" is related to sectors most affected by widespread increases in prices, it said.

Mediobanca said its fully-loaded core capital ratio remained broadly stable in the quarter at 14%, after taking into account cash set aside to meet a 70% dividend payout ratio and a share buyback started in December.

A rise in the net interest margin in its consumer finance business and double-digit growth in fees from wealth management and investment banking operations lifted revenues to 688 million euros in the quarter, beating consensus of 675 million euros.

($1 = 0.9471 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Valentina Za, Keith Weir and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:12aToronto index rebounds on commodity-linked boost
RE
10:08aUkraine appeals over worsening conditions in 'medieval ghetto' Mariupol
RE
10:07aDollar moves off lows on heels of inflation data
RE
10:05aTop EU official backs multi-trillion plan to rebuild Ukraine
RE
10:02aGM, new union strike deal for raises at central Mexico plant
RE
10:01aEmirates to receive first Airbus A350 in August 2024
RE
10:00aOil jumps as Russia gas flow to Europe falls, EU Russian oil ban looms
RE
09:59aBelarus PM sees interest rates falling after rate cuts in Russia
RE
09:57aKohl's wins proxy battle against activist investor Macellum, stock falls
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
3Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS