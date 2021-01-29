Medisca : Announces Further Measures Reinforcing Its Commitment to a Transparent and Compliant Pharmaceutical Drug Supply Chain

Medisca, a global leader in the supply of pharmaceutical-grade drugs, is proud to announce that as of February 1st, 2021, all US pharmacies will be able to access, through Medisca’s website, the manufacturer certificate of analysis (CoA) for each drug or chemical. This is in addition to Medisca CoAs that will now detail manufacturer name and address as well as the location of Medisca’s third-party testing – providing full and complete transparency.

“Ensuring that patients receive safe compounded medications starts at the beginning of the supply chain with the manufacturers,” said Vanessa Verni, Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs, Legal, and Quality at Medisca. “For over 30 years Medisca has prioritized a strict manufacturer qualification process, part of which involves receiving inspection reports and verifying import alerts from recognized agencies across the globe including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada (HC), the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), and European agencies.” Verni continued, “By taking this global approach and relying on the criteria of several agencies it means we adhere to the most stringent standards and in doing so, it allows us to stay ahead of the curve.”

Providing full transparency of manufacturer information not only facilitates the notification process, but is also a pharmacy’s right that allows them to be compliant with their regulatory obligation to know the entire supply chain of the drugs they dispense to patients. Medisca is committed to providing their customers the information they need to compound safe medications and to comply with their regulatory requirements.

About MEDISCA®

Medisca is the leader in providing turnkey solutions to the pharmaceutical compounding industry and allied health care professionals worldwide. Through its global partners, LP3 Network and Medisca Network, Medisca is committed to being a complete resource for prescribers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians engaged in personalized medicine by offering educational trainings, products, and support. Founded in 1989, the company has locations in Canada, the United States and Australia, optimizing its service to the international market. For more information about Medisca, please visit www.medisca.com and follow us on Twitter at @medisca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005442/en/