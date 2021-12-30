Log in
Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy 2022-2026

12/30/2021 | 10:37am EST
Published: 2021-12-30 16:31:00 CET
Lánamál ríkisins
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy 2022-2026

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has published Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy for the period 2022-2026. The MTDMS is presented on the basis of the fiscal plan, in accordance with Article 38 of the Act on Public Finances, no. 123/2015, and is to be presented annually. The Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy is presented over a horizon of five years and is based on the previous strategy, issued in December 2020.

The Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy 2022-2026 (MTDS) lays down the Government's plans for financing its activities during this period. The aim is to map out a clear debt management policy with quantitative targets. The MTDS provides a policy framework for debt management activities, and its key objective is to ensure that the Government's financing needs, and payment obligations are met at the lowest possible cost consistent with a prudent degree of risk.

The strategy describes debt management objectives and guidelines, the current composition of the debt portfolio, inherent risk factors, and contingent liabilities. It also describes the institutional structure of debt management and explains how information disclosure to market agents and investors is carried out.

Further information on the government´s website www.government.is


This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news

Disclaimer

Government Debt Management published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 15:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
