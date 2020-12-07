Medix : Celebrates its 20th Anniversary with Launch of New Engineering, Construction and Environmental Division

Company also announces a refreshed brand and new website to better reflect growing business and expanded offerings

Medix, a national organization specializing in workforce solutions and recruiting skilled personnel for clients in the healthcare, life sciences, and technology industries, announced today that it has launched a new division that will focus on providing talent in the engineering, construction and environmental sectors. Medix will meet the specific needs of its clients in these industries by offering full-time, contract and contract-to-hire talent in highly-skilled positions ranging from project managers and civil engineers to environmental scientists and health + safety professionals. The company, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2021, also introduced an updated brand and website.

“Since starting Medix in 2001, we’ve always looked for new opportunities to positively impact lives - and that includes bringing top-level talent together with companies seeking specialized skill sets,” said Andrew Limouris, President & CEO of Medix. “While COVID-19 has impacted many industries, our experience recruiting highly qualified, seasoned talent led us to recognize the growing need for a strong pipeline of industry professionals at the ready in the construction, environmental and engineering sectors. We are incredibly excited to launch this division and greatly expand our solution offerings so we can continue to meet our clients’ varied talent needs.”

Medix’s new website includes a more modern version of its logo and updated language and brand colors that showcase its evolution and expansion of solution offerings, while still honoring its core purpose. Medix’s mission won’t change, and they will continue to focus on positively impacting the lives of talent, clients and internal employees - with opportunities and better business outcomes. The website also better reflects the company’s growing service offerings and highlights Talentoday, its global talent analytics and innovation firm providing the industry’s most advanced people analytics solution.

“I’m extremely grateful to everyone at Medix who has contributed to our growth over the past 20 years, as well as our clients and candidates for their ongoing support,” added Limouris. “I’m also incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to positively impact thousands of lives every year by building teams with the right people, putting job seekers to work, contributing to our communities and caring for our neighbors. I look forward to continuing this important work long into the future!”

