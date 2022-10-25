Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Medtronic to spin off 2 businesses as part of restructuring process

10/25/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Medtronic Plc said on Monday it would spin off two of its smaller businesses into a new company to streamline its portfolio and increase the pace of revenue growth.

Though the two businesses - patient monitoring and respiratory interventions - are relatively small, the company's management said the spin off was part of Medtronic's continued restructuring.

"The process continues. This is a next step. This isn't necessarily the last step," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Martha said in a conference call.

Medtronic, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, has been restructuring its business over the last few years. In 2018, the company announced a restructuring plan expected to help them save $500 million to $700 million annually over five years.

The two businesses contributed $2.2 billion, or around 7%, to Medtronic's revenue in the fiscal year ended April 29. They have more than 8,000 employees globally.

"One of the pushbacks on Medtronic has been that the organization is too big and complex," wrote Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar in a note, adding the spin off would help narrow Medtronic's focus.

The separation, expected to be completed in the next 12 to 18 months, will also help the company unlock value from the two divested businesses.

The patient monitoring technology portfolio includes Nellcor pulse oximetry and BIS brain monitoring, while the respiratory interventions business comprises ventilators and breathing systems.

U.S. companies such as Johnson & Johnson, General Electric and 3M Co have been breaking up their businesses amid a growing consensus they perform best with streamlined focus, along with increasing pressure from activist investors to boost shareholder returns.

Medtronic, like many medical device makers, has been facing supply chain shortages and rising costs, exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict and strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Shares of Medtronic were up 0.3% in morning trade.

By Raghav Mahobe and Leroy Leo


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -0.29% 118.028 Delayed Quote.-33.36%
EVERCORE INC. -1.77% 94.52 Delayed Quote.-29.17%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.06% 72.62 Delayed Quote.-22.92%
MEDTRONIC PLC 0.79% 84.5586 Delayed Quote.-19.52%
Latest news "Economy"
02:32pGlobal shares rise, as Sterling rallies and dollar retreats
RE
02:19pQuebec separatist party calls on Canada to split with British monarchy
RE
02:16pProsecutor says star witness may be 'reluctant' in Trump company trial
RE
02:16pExclusive-U.N. could administer over $3 billion in funds to aid Venezuela
RE
02:12pExclusive: united nations, u.s. officials discussing proposals t…
RE
02:10pMexico says Trump-era border program formally ends
RE
02:08pMichael Gove appointed UK 'levelling up' minister - statement
RE
02:08pU.S. consumer agency to move forward with 'open banking' rule this week
RE
02:07pBritish meat industry warns new red tape could hammer exports to EU
RE
02:07pRussia raises accusation at U.N. of Ukraine 'dirty bomb' plans
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla, Uber, Verizon...
2China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
3Air Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business
4GE adjusted profit falls 19% on supply snarls, renewable unit weakness
5Japan's super-long bond yields change course on bargain buying

HOT NEWS