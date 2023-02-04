Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
 

Meet Bobi, the world's oldest dog

02/04/2023
STORY: This is the world's oldest dog,

according to Guinness World Records

Location: Conqueiros, Portugal

Meet Bobi

The purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo

celebrated his 30th birthday last year

breaking a nearly century-old record

(Leonel Costa, Bobi's owner)

"We can name three or four factors but living in the countryside, next to agriculture, nature, without a doubt, in my opinion, is one of the three main factors to explain Bobi's longevity. The fact that he has never been chained in his life, was never tied to a chain or caged. Bobi has never been imprisoned and that feeling of freedom has been an important factor. And of course our love and affection throughout his life has also helped but he is the builder of this deed."

Bobi was 30 years and 269 days old as of February 4


© Reuters 2023
