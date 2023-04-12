Meet New York's first ever 'rat czar'

Kathleen Corradi will be in charge of

combating the city's growing rat population

(Kathleen Corradi, Citywide director of rodent mitigation)

"Bloodthirsty is not a word you usually see in a job description, and it's certainly not a word I usually describe myself. But I have to say the rat czar ad got my attention."

Corradi is a former teacher who oversaw

rat mitigation efforts in the city's public schools

The job comes with a salary range

of $120,000-170,000

A 2014 study estimated there are

two million rats in New York

One for every four residents

"You'll be seeing a lot of me and a lot less rats."