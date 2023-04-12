STORY: "There's a new sheriff in town."

Meet New York's first ever 'rat czar'

Kathleen Corradi will be in charge of

combating the city's growing rat population

(Kathleen Corradi, Citywide director of rodent mitigation)

"Bloodthirsty is not a word you usually see in a job description, and it's certainly not a word I usually describe myself. But I have to say the rat czar ad got my attention."

Corradi is a former teacher who oversaw

rat mitigation efforts in the city's public schools

The job comes with a salary range

of $120,000-170,000

A 2014 study estimated there are

two million rats in New York

One for every four residents

"You'll be seeing a lot of me and a lot less rats."