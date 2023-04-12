Meet New York's first ever 'rat czar'
Kathleen Corradi will be in charge of
combating the city's growing rat population
(Kathleen Corradi, Citywide director of rodent mitigation)
"Bloodthirsty is not a word you usually see in a job description, and it's certainly not a word I usually describe myself. But I have to say the rat czar ad got my attention."
Corradi is a former teacher who oversaw
rat mitigation efforts in the city's public schools
The job comes with a salary range
of $120,000-170,000
A 2014 study estimated there are
two million rats in New York
One for every four residents
"You'll be seeing a lot of me and a lot less rats."