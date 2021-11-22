Meet the BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley 2021 Keynote Lineup: Two Expert-led Panels Set to Explore the Convergence of Advanced Tech and Healthcare

Tune in to two days of forward-looking and inspirational keynote panels presented by eight of the industry’s most prominent leaders advancing next-gen technology adoption in healthcare.

BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley, the region’s premiere Smart Event connecting biotech engineers and cutting-edge companies, today revealed the keynote lineup confirmed to headline the 2021 edition of the annual event. Spanning the live event’s two days, eight prominent leaders from AliveCor, DesignAbly, Dyad Engineering, Exo, Nēsos, Oracle Corporation, Samsung, SDSA, and Stanford University will deliver panel discussions that are designed to explore the latest technology that is rapidly advancing the delivery of patient care and driving the future of healthcare.

This year, all educational content at BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley, the definitive event serving the convergence of the biotechnology and advanced technology industries, is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer conversation and spark ideas that will advance this dynamic field. Following suit, the keynote panels explore the integration of AI platforms, big data, and edge computing with the healthcare field and groundbreaking product developments and technologies that are scaling the adoption of the at-home care capabilities.

“Technology underpins healthcare’s ongoing transformation, and while much of the urgency-driven innovation incited by the pandemic has lessened, society has embraced technology-centric conveniences such as at-home care and digitally-native medical devices,” said Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley. “Change of this magnitude requires continued education and forward-thinking, both of which we are proud to offer in excess at this year’s event. The keynote panels in particular host notable leaders and engineers that have first-hand experience integrating new-age technologies into device development design and streamlining processes that help organizations across the healthcare spectrum adapt to changing clinical and patient needs.”

Patrick Bagert, Vice President, AI at Samsung, SDSA, and keynote panelist who will share insights as a part of a four-person discussion on December 9, remarked: “The most exciting frontier for AI is healthcare, particularly imaging. Putting AI models on medical devices to help diagnose a variety of conditions is within reach and will help get more accurate results to the patient much faster. This will help free up doctors to focus on treatment and help regions in the world that do not have access to the best doctors. I look forward to connecting with my peers at the upcoming event in Silicon Valley.”

More information on the keynote panels:

Day 1 Keynote Panel | December 8 at 12:15 p.m.

Moderated by Kate Stephenson, Ph.D., Founding Principal at Dyad Engineering

Nicole Winokur , Senior Director of Strategic Marketing at Exo

, Senior Director of Strategic Marketing at Exo Shena Park , Vice President of R&D at Nēsos

, Vice President of R&D at Nēsos Archana Dubey, MD, Chief Clinical Officer at AliveCor

Technology such as artificial intelligence, cloud storage, and new digital tools are helping hospitals, clinicians, and patients shift care from hospital to home settings. Sophisticated personalized health analytics that predict clinical exacerbation in advance of a critical event are advancing in new ways, such as pay-per-use strategies, wearables, digital therapeutics, and telemedicine. Join our panel of industry experts who will discuss some of the leading products coming to market and the go-to-market challenges. Sponsored by MedtechWomen, an organization comprised of innovators from the United States in aspects of the medical technology sector, including business leaders, financial investors, researchers, physicians, and experts.

Day 2 Keynote Panel | December 9 at 12:30 p.m.

Moderated by Srihari Yamanoor, President at DesignAbly

Patrick Bagert , Vice President, AI at Samsung, SDSA

, Vice President, AI at Samsung, SDSA Zakia Rahman , MD, FAAD, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Stanford University

, MD, FAAD, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Stanford University Nandha Kumar Balasubramaniam, Director, Healthcare Genomics & Medical Device Strategy Healthcare Global Business Unit at Oracle Corporation

AI platforms and next-gen applications are driven by edge, cloud, and hybrid computing modalities that will drive the way digital products for the healthcare system are designed, built, and manufactured. They will also transfer patient care, spanning all areas of healthcare and wellness delivery from prevention to diagnostics and therapy. Ongoing advances in algorithmic research and emerging deep learning techniques will make AI applications to be more efficient. On-device edge computing and further analysis over the cloud will allow AI applications to go deeper and broader in scope. 5G actively supports and improves data availability and reliability, lowers latencies, and radically improves AI services and security. Join our panel of industry experts as they discuss how AI and ML state-of-the-art technology can and will deliver better products for clinicians, health systems, and patients.

