Meeting Schedule of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for 2020-21

09/28/2020 | 06:20am EDT

September 28, 2020

Meeting Schedule of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for 2020-21

The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during September 29, 30 and October 1, 2020 as announced vide Press Release 2019-2020/2248dated April 20, 2020is being rescheduled. The dates of the MPC's meeting will be announced shortly.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
