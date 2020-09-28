�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
September 28, 2020
Meeting Schedule of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for 2020-21
The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during September 29, 30 and October 1, 2020 as announced vide Press Release 2019-2020/2248dated April 20, 2020is being rescheduled. The dates of the MPC's meeting will be announced shortly.
