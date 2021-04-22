Log in
Meeting between UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Amir Yaron

04/22/2021 | 03:18am EDT
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove MP and Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Amir Yaron held a work meeting.

At the meeting, Israel's dealing with the economic ramifications of the coronavirus crisis was discussed, and there was a conversation on economic insights from a forward-looking perspective.

Participating in the meeting alongside Minister Gove were work teams from his staff and representatives of the British Embassy in Israel. Participants from the Bank of Israel were Deputy Governor Andrew Abir, Research Department Director Prof. Michel Strawczynski, and Spokesperson and Economic Information Office Head Uri Barazani.

A picture from the meeting is attached (credit: Bank of Israel Spokesperson).​

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
