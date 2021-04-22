Meeting between UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Amir Yaron

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove MP and Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Amir Yaron held a work meeting.

At the meeting, Israel's dealing with the economic ramifications of the coronavirus crisis was discussed, and there was a conversation on economic insights from a forward-looking perspective.

Participating in the meeting alongside Minister Gove were work teams from his staff and representatives of the British Embassy in Israel. Participants from the Bank of Israel were Deputy Governor Andrew Abir, Research Department Director Prof. Michel Strawczynski, and Spokesperson and Economic Information Office Head Uri Barazani.

A picture from the meeting is attached (credit: Bank of Israel Spokesperson).​