Meeting between the President and the Prime Minister of Kuwait ….

09/21/2021 | 12:12am EDT
  • President invites Kuwaiti investors for new investments in Port City, solar energy and oil refining sectors….

A meeting between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, was held in Manhattan, New York on the 19th.

Recalling the close and friendly diplomatic relations between the two countries spanning for fifty years, the two leaders noted that these relations should be further strengthened.

The President pointed out that a large number of Sri Lankans are employed in Kuwait and made a request for more employment opportunities for skilled workers.

The President explained the covid-19 pandemic control measures and the vaccination programme being carried out in the country, and pointed out the possibility of strengthening bilateral relations with the end of the pandemic and the opening up of the world.

The President also drew the attention of the Kuwaiti Prime Minister to the investment opportunities available to Kuwait in the Colombo Port City, in solar and wind energy and oil refining sectors.

The two Heads of State also discussed the areas of food security, education, information technology and cyber security.

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage were also present.

Disclaimer

The President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 04:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS