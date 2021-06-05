Meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

On June 4 2021, Esteemed President held a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers via a digital system.

At the Cabinet meeting via a digital system the Esteemed President first addressed Chairperson of the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh Mammedova and Deputy Chairperson of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh Babayev.

The Head of State gave the floor to Mejlis Speaker Mammedova, who reported on the activity results of the national parliament over the past five months of this year.

The Esteemed President noted the contribution of the deputies to the implementation of state programs, the further deepening of democratic processes, the strengthening of the position of Turkmenistan and the promotion of its initiatives in the world arena. The Head of State emphasized the importance of enhancing awareness-raising work among women, taking into account their special and significant role in preserving family values and moral ideals of society, educating the younger generation.

Further, Deputy Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh Babayev informed about the ongoing preparations for the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh, during which the draft laws adopted by the Mejlis on May 22 this year will be discussed.

The Esteemed President stressed the need to carry out work to update the national legal framework, taking into account the modern realities of the country's development and the priorities of the socially focused policy. In this regard, the Head of State instructed to ensure the high level of preparation for the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh.

Then the Esteemed President addressed Deputy Chairpersons of the Cabinet of Ministers via a direct digital system and, proceeding to the Cabinet meeting agenda, first gave the floor to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Mushshikov, who reported on the work carried out on the initiative of the Esteemed President over the past 5 months of the current year with the aim to maintain stable macroeconomic indicators in all areas.

Having heard the report, the Esteemed President instructed to continue the preparation of the draft State Budget for the coming year and, jointly with other Deputy Chairpersons of the Cabinet of Ministers, begin developing the program for 2022, the main goals of which must be to step up the way out of the economic crisis, as well as to achieve pre-crisis indicators.

Based on the available opportunities, it is necessary to ensure the implementation of previously adopted state programs. As the Head of State noted, despite the given instructions, large amounts of investments have not yet been made in the areas of healthcare and social protection.

The Leader of the Nation gave the Deputy Prime Minister instructions to prevent disruptions in accelerating work on the privatization of enterprises and state property, transforming them into joint stock companies, as well as paying wages. The Leader of the Nation instructed the Deputy Prime Minister to keep this work under strict control and take the necessary measures for the proper organization of work.

Further, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Abdrahmanov reported on the results of work done by the supervised institutions in the first five months of this year.

Summing up the report, the Esteemed President instructed the Deputy Prime Minister to thoroughly analyze the work ongoing in the oil complex, noting that, despite the earlier instructions given in this respect, no progress has been observed. The Head of State ordered the Deputy Prime Minister to meet more often with the heads of the institutions under his supervision and to address issues in the industry. In this context, relevant instructions were given to attract foreign investors to the fuel and energy complex, expand mutually beneficial cooperation with large oil and gas companies with advanced technologies.

Noting that a new type of polypropylene film, the production of which has been launched at the Turkmenbashy Complex of Oil Refineries, will be widely applied in various segments of the national economy, the Esteemed President emphasized the importance of further increasing the output of various petrochemical products in the country in demand among domestic and foreign consumers, as well as expanding the product range. In this regard, the Esteemed President gave the Deputy Prime Minister a number of specific instructions.

Then Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Orazgeldiev reported on the results of activities in the supervised institutions over the past five months of the current year.

Proposals made regarding the allocation of land plots to ministries, sectoral departments, khyakimliks, enterprises and institutions for permanent and temporary use were submitted for consideration by the Esteemed President,.

Having heard the report, the Esteemed President instructed the Deputy Prime Minister to find out how much wheat and cotton will be harvested this year in the country, as well as analyze forecasts and report in this respect. Noting that at present the mass harvest of wheat has begun on the sowing fields, the Leader of the Nation ordered to conduct the campaign at a high level, within a short time and without losses, ensure the uninterrupted operation of equipment, make mutual settlements with tenants in a timely manner. The Esteemed President pointed out to the Deputy Prime Minister that he is expected to regularly visit etraps with the leaders of the branches under his supervision, monitor the work of farmers' associations and the progress of the harvest at the local level.

Further, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ovezov reported on the performance of the supervised transport and communications sectors in January-May this year.

Summing up the report, the Esteemed President outlined among the priority objectives the achievement of a stable financial condition of transport companies, ensuring their uninterrupted operation during the period caused by the coronavirus pandemic, instructing to provide adequate support to them so that they can fulfill their obligations.

Focusing on the issues of creating a domestic electronic industry, the Head of State noted that work in this area is not carried out at the proper level, which is primarily due to the lack of professional personnel. In this context, the Leader of the Nation instructed the Deputy Prime Minister to analyze the state of affairs and take the necessary measures to establish appropriate activities in accordance with the requirements.

Then Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Durdylyev reported on the results of work done by the construction, industrial and energy complexes, the State Concern 'Turkmenhimiya' and the capital's khyakimlik over the past five months of this year.

Having heard the report, the Head of State emphasized that due to the onset of the hot season, it is necessary to ensure strict control over the compliance with fire safety rules in cities, velayats and etraps of the country. The instructions were given to check the availability and operating condition at the facilities and buildings of the appropriate fire-fighting equipment, including fire extinguishers and reservoirs. Considering the significant increase in the use of air conditioners and other cooling devices, and as a result, the increase in energy consumption, the Leader of the Nation demanded to ensure energy savings in street lighting and advertising stands. Particular attention should be paid, as before, to the implementation of important domestic and international projects to increase the capacity of the domestic energy industry.

Further, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Gylyjov reported on the results of work carried out for the first five months of this year in the supervised trade and textile complexes, as well as the business sector.

Having heard the report, the Esteemed President stressed the need to take measures aimed at increasing the production of consumer goods. In accordance with the previously given instructions for the development of entrepreneurship, another package of proposals for state support to the private sector of the economy should be prepared. It is important to envisage the provision of financial and material-technical assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, especially to enterprises engaged in tourism activities, the Head of State emphasized, having given the Deputy Prime Minister specific instructions in this regard.

Then Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers Mammedova reported on the performance of supervised institutions over the past five months of the year.

Summing up the report, the Esteemed President drew attention to the activities of the domestic media. Specifying the need to intensify work on the transition to the electronic pattern of newspapers and magazines being published on a paper, the Head of State instructed to train personnel in demand for this area, determine the staffing tables of editorial staff.

In view of the priorities for the transition to the digital economy, it is important to continue work to cover the ongoing reforms in the country in this area, the Head of State emphasized. The Esteemed President also specified the relevance of preparing informative and interesting programs for young people about summer vacations. The issues of organizing events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Homeland, as well as related to the motto of this year 'Turkmenistan - the Homeland of Peace and Trust' must be in the center of constant attention, the Leader of the Nation said, having given the Deputy Prime Minister specific instructions on this matter.

Then Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Geldiniyazov reported on the results of activities in supervised institutions in the first five months of the ongoing year.

Summing up the report, the Esteemed President noted that proper preparations must be done for the entrance exams at higher and secondary vocational institutions, as well as the new academic year. Redecoration and major repairs need to be carried out at higher and secondary schools. The summer holidays of children in recreation centers must be properly organized. At the upcoming Government meeting with educators, issues related to the next reforms in the specialized field will be considered, the Leader of the Nation continued, instructing the Deputy Prime Minister and relevant leaders to carefully prepare for all events.

Emphasizing the importance of the upcoming entrance exams at higher educational institutions of the country, the Head of State pointed out the need to ensure public control while holding thereof. Moreover, all schools should introduce new disciplines on the digital system. Emphasizing that the main role in this work is assigned to the Academy of Sciences, the Esteemed President gave the Deputy Prime Minister specific instructions.

Then Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Foreign Minister Meredov reported on the performance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the past five months of this year.

Having heard the report, the Esteemed President instructed to ensure a high organizational level of preparation for international visits by government delegations of our country and foreign states, international conferences and other events timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Independence, and the Neutrality Day.

Based on the situation with the coronavirus, it is also necessary to consider inviting our diplomats to all festive events scheduled for December 12. Speaking about this, the esteemed President noted that he envisages holding a meeting with them after the holiday, where they will discuss issues related to our foreign policy that are to be addressed in the near future, and the objectives ahead.

The Head of State said that during the meeting he would sign the Decree on the approval of the membership in the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation for the Turkmen part. Having signed the relevant document, the esteemed President sent it to the Deputy Prime Minister by a digital system.

Then the Esteemed President addressed the meeting participants.

The Esteemed President stated with satisfaction that the results of five months that have passed since the beginning of the year testify to progressive development of our state, despite the difficult situation in the world economy.

As before, the foreign policy strategy of Turkmenistan is aimed at strengthening large-scale cooperation with the United Nations, other international organizations, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the European Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization for Economic Cooperation, the Leader of the Nation specified.

Our country maintains a steady growth in the economy. All adopted social programs are being successfully implemented.

The result of the coordinated activities of the Government and the people was the growth of GDP, which amounted to 6.1 percent in the first five months. Industrial facilities, residential buildings, kindergartens, schools, shops and other facilities have been built and commissioned. In accordance with the adopted programs, the strategy for diversifying energy supplies to world markets is also successfully implemented.

We have outlined common assignments for the current year and now we need to ensure their strict implementation, the Esteemed President said.

Our main goal is to further improve the social and living conditions of the people, the Leader of the Nation stressed, instructing the meeting participants to visit this month the country's velayats in order to get acquainted with the progress of the grain harvesting campaign and implementation of social programs on the spot. An instruction was also given regarding preparations for an enlarged meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers to take place in July following the results of the first half year.

Further, the Head of State instructed the Deputy Prime Ministers to convene meetings with the heads of the supervised institutions and discuss the results of work done over the past five months of this year.

Some other important issues of state life were also considered at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers via a digital system, on which appropriate decisions were taken.

State News Agency of Turkmenistan