Meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee – Rescheduled

02/06/2022 | 10:38am EST
February 06, 2022

Meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee - Rescheduled

As announced in the Reserve Bank's Press Release: 2020-2021/1323dated March 31, 2021, the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during the financial year 2021-22was scheduled during February 7-9,2022.

With February 7, 2022 being declared a public holiday by the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 as a mark of respect to Bharat Ratna Ku. Lata Mangeshkar, the MPC meeting has been rescheduled to February 8-10, 2022. This announcement is made under Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1673

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 15:37:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
