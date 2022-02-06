�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE
February 06, 2022
Meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee - Rescheduled
As announced in the Reserve Bank's Press Release: 2020-2021/1323dated March 31, 2021, the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during the financial year 2021-22was scheduled during February 7-9,2022.
With February 7, 2022 being declared a public holiday by the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 as a mark of respect to Bharat Ratna Ku. Lata Mangeshkar, the MPC meeting has been rescheduled to February 8-10, 2022. This announcement is made under Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.
