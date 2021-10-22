Meeting was held between the Minister of Energy and new co-chair Mike Freer

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and new co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Minister for Exports of the UK Mike Freer held a meeting in videoconference format.

During the meeting held with the participation of ambassadors of both countries, the sides exchanged views on the issues arising from bilateral cooperation after the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in May of this year. The specific steps taken towards the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the countries on cooperation in the field of transition to clean energy were discussed. The importance of strengthening the cooperation in the field of energy and exploring opportunities for solving climate change problems was underlined. They expressed confidence that the document signed between the Ministry of Energy and BP on cooperation in the field of solar energy will expand the cooperation with the company in the field of renewable energy, as well as contribute to the successful continuation of the long-term energy partnership between the two countries.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the acceleration of work on arranging the project of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.