Meeting with Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif

On March 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Tajikistan to participate in the 9th Ministerial Conference ofthe Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process.

During the meeting the two sides discussed cooperation between the two countries with an emphasis on economic, trade, energy, industry, transport, education, science, culture and humanitarian spheres.

The officials stressed that the stepping up of the work of Joint Commission for Cooperation between the two nations will be important in strengthening Tajik-Iranian relations.

The construction of the Istiklol tunnel was noted as one of the positive examples of cooperation between the two countries. They expressed hope that within the framework of an agreement on completion of the second phase of construction of the Istiklol tunnel, the construction work will be completed by the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence.

Due to the intensification of geopolitical and geostrategic competition and security threats, the officials noted the necessity of taking joint measures to prevent terrorism, extremism, illicit drug trafficking, and other transnational organized crime.

Other issues being of mutual interest were also touched upon.