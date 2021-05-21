Log in
Meeting with LEICA Project Manager Jérôme Ribo-Gaillard

05/21/2021 | 11:27am BST
On May 21 this year, during the visit of the EU CBRN CoE Regional Secretariat delegation to Bishkek, a working meeting was held with representatives of the European Union Project in Central Asia LEICA (Law Enforcement in Central Asia).

The delegation of the Regional Secretariat of the European Union Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Centers of Excellence consists of the National Coordinator of the Republic of Uzbekistan Otabek Kasimov, Regional Coordinator Iryna Iarema, Regional Secretariat expert, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor Lela Bakanidze and team assistant Jasurjon Ibragimov.

The parties discussed the draft regional exercise and related organizational issues.

LEICA representatives informed about the launch of their project, presented information on the methods and phases of implementation, as well as the expected results.

According to the Press Service of the State Committee for Industrial Safety of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the sides exchanged views on possible common aspects and measures for establishing practical cooperation. Mutual work in this direction will continue to take joint measures for strengthening the potential and capabilities of the parties.

It was noted that the planned exercises will increase the potential of the relevant agencies of the Central Asian countries in countering international terrorism.

The meeting took place in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 10:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS