Meeting with deputy prime ministers

Mikhail Mishustin: Colleagues, a very good afternoon.

Last week, the President attended the All-Russian United Russia party congress where he set out a number of tasks that require to be implemented immediately. Today, I would like to hear from you how things are progressing.

But before we listen to the progress reports, I would just like to ask Tatyana Golikova to speak about the delivery of the new monetary benefits for families with children.

At the President's instruction, effective as of 2 August, parents of schoolchildren, including those who are starting school this year, are entitled to a one-time benefit of 10,000 roubles each, to help them get what their children need for school by 1 September.

Ms Golikova, how is all this coming along and have all the entitled parents received their money?

Tatyana Golikova: Mr Mishustin, colleagues.

Pursuant to the President's instruction, the Government of the Russian Federation has promptly arranged the provision of the one-time cash payment to families in the amount of 10,000 roubles.

At the beginning of this week, there were more than 15 million, namely 15.3 million, applications, and parents received the benefits for as many as 20.3 million children, a total of 202.8 billion roubles. By the end of the year, as we expected, the new support measure should embrace 20.4 million children.

So to date, the target that we predicted has been met 99.5 percent. We will continue the programme in relation to the remaining families who have not yet received their payment.

Mikhail Mishustin: We allocate the funds to support schoolchildren expecting that their parents or guardians should apply for the benefit. We certainly need to focus on informing people so that those who did not know or have not yet heard about the new benefit could use it. I would like to ask you to carefully monitor the developments.

In regard to the question that the President raised at the United Russia congress - about supporting senior citizens - he instructed the Government to arrange a lump sum payment in the amount of 10,000 roubles to everyone receiving a pension. Pensioners who also have jobs as well as retired military are also entitled to it.

Overall, the Government will allocate more than 454 billion roubles for this purpose. This new support measure is primarily meant to help offset the unplanned expenses that people incurred during the pandemic.

Ms Golikova, please tell us how these payments will be arranged.

Tatyana Golikova: Mr Mishustin, at the President's instruction, United Russia held a meeting with the Ministry of Labour last week. The participants discussed the mechanism of these payments in great detail. For example, United Russia representatives voiced their own proposals.

What has already been accomplished? Following this meeting, the Pension Fund made necessary updates to the information system, so as to simplify the payment procedure without any prior applications and requests under social treasury principles. This is how we earlier paid the child benefits, in accordance with the President's instruction.

Lump sum payments of 10,000 roubles will make it possible to support over 43 million Russian citizens. All eligible pension recipients, including senior citizens, people with disabilities and families receiving benefits for the loss of their breadwinners, will get help.

People who receive their pensions via their bank cards will get money already on Thursday. Executing one day lump sum payments has become standard practice. On 2 September, 30.7 million people will receive their payments on bank cards. An additional 12.7 people receiving pensions at home will obtain these payments together with pensions via Russian Post or other delivery options.

It is important that the lump sum social payments will not be included in household incomes and will not affect other support measures.

Mikhail Mishustin: Ms Golikova, it is very important that people receive this money as soon as possible without excessive red tape using the most convenient way for them.

And now, let's discuss another subject. Last week, participants at a meeting of the State Council Presidium discussed the drafting of a programme for overhauling schools, including the ones in rural areas. All work on this should commence early next year, and we will have to renovate more than 7,000 schools over a period of five years. Apart from improving the buildings, we need to upgrade essential school equipment used for teaching the children. Ms Golikova, what is the current stage of discussing this programme?

Tatyana Golikova: Mr Mishustin, as you are aware, just over ten percent of all schools have to be overhauled. At the United Russia's initiative and the President's instruction, we held a meeting to draft and launch the relevant programme. As you have already mentioned, over 7,300 school buildings should be renovated in 2022-2026 under this document. The programme will stipulate federal budget subsidies to the regions, and the latter undertake to train personnel under the document.

Today, we have already listed specific types of work required and prepared proposals to reduce document evaluation deadlines. We expect the programme to include facilities with clear overhaul cost estimates and standard project forms and records, as well as other cost estimates.

Following the discussion and on the initiative of the United Russia party, we have decided on a comprehensive approach towards the renovation of schools, so that to ensure material and technical upgrade and to provide schools with the required equipment.

The programme is to commence on 1 January 2022. Consequently, the regions should already start developing renovation procedure, which should be convenient for the children and which should not interfere with the academic process. We expect that the entire regulatory and legal framework will be finalised in the near future, as soon as the draft 2022-2024 budget is submitted. We are now reconciling data with the Ministry of Finance.

