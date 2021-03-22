Meeting with deputy prime ministers on current issues

The agenda includes: supporting the labour market, LNG development programme.

Mikhail Mishustin's opening remarks:



Good afternoon, colleagues. We continue to support the labour market. The President has set us the task of returning employment to the pre-pandemic level by the end of the year. With this aim in view, we are introducing a new tool for stimulating employment. Companies and sole proprietors will be able to receive subsidies from the state if they provide jobs for those who were registered at labour exchanges as unemployed as of 1 January 2021. The subsidies will amount to three minimum monthly wages per each new employee (one minimum monthly wage equals 12,792 roubles).

The Government has approved the rules for providing this support. The money will be transferred to employers in several stages; one month, three months and six months after a new employee starts working at the given company. Thanks to this new support measure, 220,000 people will be able to find jobs and improve their positions. The federal budgetary funds required for this have been approved for this year in the amount of 12 billion roubles.

