Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Meeting with deputy prime ministers on current issues

03/22/2021 | 08:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The agenda includes: supporting the labour market, LNG development programme.

Mikhail Mishustin's opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues. We continue to support the labour market. The President has set us the task of returning employment to the pre-pandemic level by the end of the year. With this aim in view, we are introducing a new tool for stimulating employment. Companies and sole proprietors will be able to receive subsidies from the state if they provide jobs for those who were registered at labour exchanges as unemployed as of 1 January 2021. The subsidies will amount to three minimum monthly wages per each new employee (one minimum monthly wage equals 12,792 roubles).

The Government has approved the rules for providing this support. The money will be transferred to employers in several stages; one month, three months and six months after a new employee starts working at the given company. Thanks to this new support measure, 220,000 people will be able to find jobs and improve their positions. The federal budgetary funds required for this have been approved for this year in the amount of 12 billion roubles.

More to be posted soon...

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 12:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:59aGlobal tech industries group, inc. announces the offering of warrants to purchase the company's common stock
GL
08:58aEURO MANGANESE  : IIROC Trading Resumption - EMN
AQ
08:58aS&P GLOBAL  : Aston Martin Holdings (UK) Outlook To Stable Following Measures To Bolster Liquidity; 'CCC' Ratings Affirmed
AQ
08:58aFollowing Recent Dramatic Rise in Infrastructure Cyber Attacks, SCADAfence Accelerates Market Engagement with $12 Million Round Funding
PR
08:57aDGAP-PVR  : Münchener -4-
DJ
08:57aDGAP-PVR  : Münchener -3-
DJ
08:57aDGAP-PVR  : Münchener -2-
DJ
08:57aDDOS ATTACKS AND 5G : everything you need to know
PU
08:57aLEONOVUS  : rsquo; Cloud Software Successfully Tested by the Canadian Department of National Defence
AQ
08:57aMÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT IN MÜNCHEN : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
4U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
5BNP PARIBAS : Stocks and forex ride out Turkey shock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ