Meeting with the delegation of the Perm Territory

04/07/2021 | 01:04am EDT
On April 5 of this year, at the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction a meeting was held with a delegation of the Perm Territory (Russia) headed by the Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade of the Perm Territory Alexey Chibisov, which is in Uzbekistan within the framework of participation in the International Industrial Exhibition 'INNOPROM' Big Industrial Week in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the state of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and prospects for its further development.

Alexei Chibisov noted that the delegation of the region included 12 enterprises. Nowadays, the Perm Territory also plans to take part in the Power Uzbekistan 2021 energy exhibition, which will involve 30 regional enterprises.

According to Aleksey Chibisov, the enterprises of the region are positively disposed to establish close contacts with business representatives of Uzbekistan.

In addition, the head of the delegation expressed readiness for comprehensive support in attracting labor migrants from Uzbekistan to work in enterprises of the Perm Territory.

In turn, the Uzbek side stressed the importance of developing interregional cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia, including the Perm Territory.

The Russian side was informed about the existing opportunities in the republic for doing business. In particular, the delegation was greatly interested in free and small industrial zones of Uzbekistan.

As part of the negotiations, the Uzbek side put forward proposals for the development of industrial cooperation through the creation of new industries on the territory of the republic in such industries as energy, chemical, etc.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to continue cooperation and provide full support in every possible ways.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 05:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
